SAN ANTONIO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Locals and travelers alike are invited to enjoy the deep roots of Texas music all summer long with a robust lineup of live performances at Valencia Hotel Group's six properties across five Texas cities. From the banks of the San Antonio River Walk to Irving's manicured streets, Valencia's hotels are a place to gather and reconnect, offering uniquely Texan settings for the weekly performances.
"We're proud of the community we've fostered among Texas musicians and the many rising stars who perform at our properties," says Amy Trench, corporate director of brand marketing & PR for Valencia Hotel Group. "These performances not only enrich our guests' experiences and offer a platform for artists to showcase their talents, but they also bring local communities together each week."
Staying true to its Lone Star State roots, Valencia Hotel Group proudly makes music a priority at each of its properties. Inviting ambiances keep audiences lingering for another set, while thoughtfully designed spaces encourage a communal feel.
"Valencia Hotel Group knows that Texas music is unique and an important part of our culture," says singer-songwriter Reagan Quinn. As a musician, I appreciate the professionalism of the staff and the warmth of the crowd at each hotel."
With unique programming at each of Valencia's properties, there's something for everyone to enjoy all summer long.
Cavalry Court | College Station, Texas
In the heart of Century Square, Cavalry Court hosts live music at The Canteen every Friday from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The property also kicks off its Summer Live Music Series July 2 with special back-to-back performances every Saturday from 7:30-10:30 p.m. through August 20. Highlights include Kin Faux, William Beckmann and Tyler McCollum.
Cotton Court | Lubbock, Texas
Cotton Court offers live music and stellar cocktails at Midnight Shift every Thursday through Saturday evening, as fan-favorite names in Texas country take the stage poolside from 7-10 p.m. Upcoming performances include Jerry Serrano, Chris Hudgins, Texas 114 and Legal Limit.
Hotel Valencia Riverwalk | San Antonio, Texas
Nestled along a quiet stretch of the iconic River Walk, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk features a tequila and mezcal bar—Naranja—for sipping exclusive spirits while enjoying live music by Naranja Latin Jazz Band, every Thursday through Saturday, from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Lone Star Court | Austin, Texas
An oasis in The Domain neighborhood of North Austin, Lone Star Court hosts live music at the Water Trough in its spacious courtyard every Thursday through Saturday. Local musicians and rising stars perform year-round on Thursdays from 7-9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 8-11 p.m.
Texican Court | Irving, Texas
Perfectly poised just north of Dallas, Texican Court's lively Two Mules Cantina hosts live music every Thursday from 6:30-9:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m. After music winds down, Salt offers a place for guests to imbibe and sip specialty tequila cocktails.
The George | College Station, Texas
Located in the heart of College Station, The George celebrates the vibrant local bar scene. The property's speakeasy-style bar, 1791 Whisky Bar, hosts Piano Nights from 8-11 p.m. every Saturday night, including upcoming performances from Rhaim Quazi, Royce Reed and Thaigo Nascimento.
For more information about Valencia Hotel Groups' live music program and portfolio of Texas properties, visit http://www.valenciahotelgroup.com/live-music.htm
