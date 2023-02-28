Triple Dog Irish Whiskey, a bold new Irish Whiskey created by Dan O'Shevlin in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland, is now available nationwide. Triple Dog Irish Whiskey is a spirit born of—and celebrating—daring individuality.
DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triple Dog Irish Whiskey, a bold new entrant in the Irish whiskey category created by Dan O'Shevlin, is now available nationwide. Triple Dog Irish Whiskey is a spirit born of—and celebrating—daring individuality. The idea for the whiskey was hatched in a small Dublin pub when a group of whiskey makers was passionately debating how traditional Irish whiskey could better appeal to the next generation of Irish whiskey lovers. The conversation escalated, leading to the ultimate of pub challenges: the formidable "Triple Dog Dare." O'Shevlin, a whiskey aficionado with a background in biochemistry, took the dare, resulting in a new breed of Irish whiskey, aptly named Triple Dog.
"Many years ago, I went to Ireland after the passing of my grandfather, Philip Joseph O'Shevlin, who was, among other things, a pub owner," says Daniel Patrick O'Shevlin, master blender and co-founder of Triple Dog Irish Whiskey. "At that time, my father handed me a small wooden box containing handmade drawings dated 1916, along with a recipe for creating a new Irish whiskey, the unrealized dream of my grandfather. Inspired by his legacy, and the ardent coaxing of my Irish whiskey-maker friends, I knew it was the right time to take the dare. I'm excited to introduce a bold, creative, genuine Irish whiskey uniquely different from all the stodgy, traditional whiskeys."
Triple Dog Irish Whiskey consists of O'Shevlin's proprietary blend of whiskey created with the original 1916 formula and refined with contemporary distillation techniques. It is distilled in Dundalk, County Louth, a coastal county on the Irish Sea that has a heritage of making proper Irish whiskeys dating back to 1708. With access to the purest water from the nearby Cooley Mountains and generations of local whiskey artisans, O'Shevlin tirelessly honed batch after batch until the final blend of Triple Dog was perfected.
An Irish Whiskey Made for Today
With its modern taste profile, Triple Dog has been making impressions on the most discerning of whiskey palates—from long-time whiskey drinkers, to expert judges, to the most recent whiskey enthusiasts. Masterfully crafted, it is made from a blend of the finest Irish malted and unmalted grains, triple-distilled in a copper pot still, and copper column stills. This deliciously distinctive whiskey is bottled at 40% ABV / 80 proof, making it an incredibly approachable whiskey to drink neat, over ice, or in a cocktail. It has a sweet aroma of toasted caramel, and a rich palette of crème brûlée, honey, and cracked vanilla bean followed by a defined citrus finish. Each bottle contains a spirit aged at least five years in French oak casks.
"We see Triple Dog as a disruptor—a pedigreed Irish spirit that also happens to be outrageously smooth," said Chris Gilliam, Co-founder and CEO. "Everything about the whiskey stands out, including the eye-catching bottle. We added a spiked leather dog collar on the neck to symbolize our love of dogs, but also the daring and rebellious spirit of the brand. Once tasted, we believe it will quickly become a favorite among whiskey fans, old and new."
Pricing and Availability
Triple Dog Irish Whiskey is currently available in fine retail stores, bars, and restaurants throughout Texas and California, with the brand slated for expansion into other states this year. With a suggested retail price of $39.99, Triple Dog is also available for purchase online through the company's website, tripledogwhiskey.com, shipping nationwide. Republic National Distribution Company (RNDC) is the distributor of the brand.
About Triple Dog Irish Whiskey
If you're a fan of Irish whiskey, or just looking to try something new, this unconventionally styled, yet the premium spirit is sure to impress. Co-founded in Dallas, Texas by long-time friends, Dan O'Shevlin and Chris Gilliam, Triple Dog Irish Whiskey is setting out to redefine what an Irish whiskey should be—from the rich and smooth temperament of the liquid, to the gradated, matte black finish and bright red label on its tapered bottle. Triple Dog Irish Whiskey invites you to Take the Dare, and live life to the fullest. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook or visit TripleDogWhiskey.com
--end--
Media Contact
Matt McGinnis, Big Thirst Marketing, 1 5128098712, matt@bigthirstmarketing.com
SOURCE Triple Dog Irish Whiskey