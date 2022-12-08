More than 300,000 people nationwide received a hearty Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the partnership of David Weekley Homes and 19 charities across the U.S. Throughout November, the company hosted its eighth annual companywide Thanksgiving Drive, with nonperishable food items, frozen turkeys and more than $169,000 in monetary donations donated to organizations around the country with help from homeowners, real estate agents, vendors, trade partners and team members.
HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 300,000 people nationwide received a hearty Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the partnership of David Weekley Homes and 19 charities across the U.S. Throughout November, the company hosted its eighth annual companywide Thanksgiving Drive, with nonperishable food items, frozen turkeys and more than $169,000 in monetary donations donated to organizations around the country with help from homeowners, real estate agents, vendors, trade partners and team members.
"The CARE program is such a huge part of our culture at David Weekley Homes, and to have our entire team support that and donate to this drives makes me incredibly thankful," said Perry Hunt, project coordinator in Austin at David Weekley Homes. "There are so many people who will benefit from all of the donations we collected and dropped off."
Companywide, more than 1,180 team members participated in the drive to help families in need. In addition, the Dovetail Impact Foundation, donated more than $123,000 to local organizations.
For the seventh year in a row, the Tampa team partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay, an organization dedicated to fighting hunger by providing food to nearly one million food insecure families in West Central Florida. Donations provided over 5,270 meals that could feed a family of four, with $9,000 in monetary donations and $3,370 in donations of nonperishable foods, frozen turkeys and hams.
"Thank you to David Weekley Homes for the continued support and partnership in ensuring our neighbors have holiday meals," said Kate Scaglione, community engagement manager at Feeding Tampa Bay. "This is a wonderful campaign that helps fight hunger here in the Tampa Bay area."
In Minneapolis/St. Paul, team members supported Second Harvest Heartland and collected more than $1,200 in monetary donations in addition to approximately $4,200 in nonperishable food items. Additionally, the Dovetail Impact Foundation donated $4,500 which was used to purchase label printers and insulate food bags for the organization.
"There's hope in stability… the stability of a meal, of a grocery bill covered, of a school lunch provided. When you have that one thing covered, you're on more stable ground to focus on what's next," said Maddie Archbold, community engagement generalist at Second Harvest Heartland. "The recent support received from the David Weekley Homes team provided 3,600 meals this season, ensuring more families right here in the heartland will receive the gift of food stability."
The annual drive is an initiative of the company's CARE program, which allows the extended David Weekley Homes family to live out its purpose of Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives. Over the past 20 years, more than $250 million has been donated to worthy causes around the world through company earnings and the Dovetail Impact Foundation (formerly the David Weekley Family Foundation). In addition, team members have volunteered countless hours with various organizations across the country.
About David Weekley Homes
David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 cities across the United States and is headquartered in Houston. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley has also appeared 16 times on FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 110,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company's website at http://www.davidweekleyhomes.com.
