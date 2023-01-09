Four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Dallas office were selected to D Magazine's 2022 "Best Lawyers Under 40" list, recognizing young lawyers in the North Texas area.
DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Dallas office were selected to D Magazine's 2022 "Best Lawyers Under 40" list, recognizing young lawyers in the North Texas area. Sarah-Michelle Stearns and Allison M. Stewart made their debut on the list this year.
"We are very proud of our attorneys and their individual achievements which showcase their commitment to the practice of law and their clients. This is also a testament to Greenberg Traurig's dedication to the Dallas and Texas markets as we help shape the future of our firm. Congratulations Todd, Brian, Sarah-Michelle, and Allison," said Joseph F. Coniglio, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Dallas office.
Greenberg Traurig Dallas attorneys selected for 2023 include:
Todd Basile, Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology
Basile has more than 15 years of combined experience in the tech and legal industries. He helps technology companies protect and commercialize their innovations across a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, robotics, drones, software, and Medtech. Basile also represents technology investors in mergers and acquisitions deals, negotiates IP licenses and technology development agreements, and assists clients in navigating IP disputes.
Brian E. Mason, Litigation
Mason is a trial lawyer and business counselor who represents businesses and high-net-worth individuals throughout Texas and the United States involving a wide variety of matters, including commercial, trust, estate, and fiduciary disputes. His clients have included businesses of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies, as well as individuals. He litigates disputes including breach of contract claims, trust and estate disputes, real estate disputes, employment disputes, fraud claims, breach of fiduciary duty claims, product liability claims, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death claims, premises liability claims, insurance coverage disputes, and aviation matters.
Sarah-Michelle Stearns, Litigation
Stearns focuses her practice on risk management, litigation, and appeals. She has experience in a broad range of commercial litigation matters, including breach of contract, intellectual property, fraud, False Claims Act, and regulatory disputes.
Allison Stewart, Litigation
Stewart focuses her practice on commercial disputes over a variety of industries, including health care, restaurant franchising, oil and gas, technology, and financial services. She advises clients on contract disputes, employment issues, real estate rights, franchise disputes, and negligence defense
The "Best Lawyers Under 40" listing is determined through a peer-review voting process with ballots submitted by thousands of area lawyers, according to the publication. The final list was compiled by an independent panel of distinguished attorneys working in conjunction with the magazine's editors.
The complete list of attorneys will appear in the January 2023 edition of D Magazine and is available online.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 150 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
