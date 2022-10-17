The first high-fidelity, full-featured, real-time open-source 3D engine gains new features to ease team onboarding and collaboration, artist workflows and multiplayer setup.
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest version of the popular open-source 3D engine platform, Open 3D Engine (O3DE) is available today with a host of new features and usability enhancements designed to make the tool easier for teams to implement and manage in their creative workflows. Release 22.10 consists of quality-of-life improvements—performance, workflows, usability—as well as several notable new capabilities and Terrain system features, which are now available in preview.
The new release arrives as the O3DE community gathers at O3DCon at the Fairmont in Austin, Texas, October 17-19. The event is also taking place virtually. Media interested in attending the event in-person or virtually can inquire using the contact information in this news release.
Notable highlights include:
- Easier Onboarding and Collaboration—It's now simpler to onboard and collaborate with other team members using remote projects, project templates, networked asset cache and a gem creation wizard. Remote projects allow teams to share and download projects by sharing just a URL. Project templates make it easier to create multiple, similar projects with the ability to use or create a starting setup. Networked asset cache enables easier sharing of processed assets, allowing teams to get into projects and levels more quickly. A gem creation wizard allows users to create new gems more quickly and easily.
- Multiplayer Application Enhancements—It's now easier to set up multiplayer applications with features like client-server connection, debugging and network spawning.
- Artist Workflow Improvements—Bringing animations into O3DE is easier. Root motion extraction is now supported natively in O3DE, and a host of enhancements have been made to the animation import process, including improvements to the asset browser and hot reloading of assets.
- New Viewport Interaction Features—It's now easier and smoother to work with entities and prefabs in the world using new features that improve viewport interaction, specifically viewport entity selection and prefab edit mode.
- Increased Terrain Performance—The Terrain system has moved from an experimental state into preview. It allows developers using O3DE in smaller or more enclosed environments to work on larger-scale worlds with a significant improvement in performance, both for editing and runtime/rendering. The O3DE Terrain system can now scale to 16km x 16km worlds and beyond at high frame rates, or 256x performance.
- New Rendering Features—Other new features include built-in additions to more easily generate sky atmosphere and stars.
The full release notes for O3DE version 22.10 with a detailed list of features organized by Special Interest Group (SIG) can be found at: https://www.o3de.org/docs/release-notes/22-10-0/
Hosted by the Open 3D Foundation (O3DF), O3DE is an open-source, modular, cross-platform 3D engine built to power anything from AAA games to cinema-quality 3D worlds to high-fidelity simulations. The code is hosted on GitHub under the Apache 2.0 license. Connect with the community on Discord.
"With this latest version, our community continues to focus on making it easier for developers, artists and content creators worldwide to build amazing 3D experiences, with an emphasis on performance, core stability and usability enhancements," said Royal O'Brien, general manager of digital media and games at the Linux Foundation and executive director of O3DF. "It is gratifying to see the results of their hard work as the Open 3D Engine's maturity accelerates on the path to becoming the go-to choice for creators who want a modular approach to building immersive experiences."
About the Open 3D Foundation
Established in July 2021, the mission of the Open 3D Foundation (O3DF) is to make an open-source, fully-featured, high-fidelity, real-time 3D engine for building games and simulations, available to every industry. The Open 3D Foundation is home to the O3D Engine (O3DE) project. Since its launch in 2021, more than 25 member companies have joined the O3DF. Newest members include OPPO and Heroic Labs, as well as Microsoft, LightSpeed Studios and Epic Games. Other premier members include Adobe, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Huawei, Intel and Niantic. The O3DE community is very active, averaging up to 2 million line changes and 350-450 commits monthly from 60-100 authors across 41 repos.
About the Linux Foundation
Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation and its projects are supported by more than 2,950 members. The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open-source software, hardware, standards and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, Hyperledger, RISC-V and more. The Linux Foundation methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.
The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.
###
Media Contact
Robert Cathey, Cathey Communications for O3DF, +1 865-386-6118, robert@cathey.co
SOURCE Open 3D Engine