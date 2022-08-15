ketteQ, the only digital supply chain planning and automation platform built on Salesforce and AWS, has announced that Mike Landry will join the company as CEO effective immediately. Landry succeeds Cy Smith, who is transitioning to SVP, Business Development after serving as CEO for four years. Landry will oversee ketteQ's leadership team and company growth strategy.
ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ketteQ, the only digital supply chain planning and automation platform built on Salesforce and AWS, has announced that Mike Landry will join the company as CEO effective immediately. Landry succeeds Cy Smith, who is transitioning to SVP, Business Development after serving as CEO for four years. Landry will oversee ketteQ's leadership team and company growth strategy.
"I am thrilled to join such an experienced and talented team at ketteQ. We have a compelling, strategic vision with a true technological leap in supply chain planning and execution," said Landry. "With massive global supply chain disruptions becoming the norm, ketteQ's capabilities help improve customer service levels while reducing costs, making its platform more critical than ever. I want to thank Cy Smith for his dedicated leadership in launching ketteQ, building it into a top-notch company with great solutions and an impressive set of customers and deployments in Asia, North America, and Europe."
ketteQ is part of the Munich, Germany-based Barkawi Group, a global supply chain technology firm with 1,200 professionals and offices around the world. Barkawi started as a specialized SCM consultancy 28 years ago and turned into a portfolio of software and operating companies serving hundreds of blue-chip customers across industries.
"I want to thank Cy for his tremendous contributions to ketteQ's success and welcome Mike back to the Barkawi family," said Karim Barkawi, who heads the Barkawi Group and is Chairman of ketteQ. I've partnered with Mike for decades and am thankful that we have this next opportunity to build a world-class company, dedicated to client success."
Prior to joining ketteQ, Landry led a team of thousands of supply chain consulting professionals and operators at Genpact, delivering supply chain and aftersales transformation and managed services to clients in many industries. Landry was president of Barkawi Management Consultants' North America practice, dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain and aftersales efficiency. Prior to joining Barkawi, Mike founded Servigistics (now part of PTC), the market-leading provider of service parts planning and pricing solutions, used by over 100 clients, worldwide.
Landry has a master's degree in business administration from Georgia State University and a bachelor's degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
About ketteQ
ketteQ is dedicated to building a new paradigm for Supply Chain planning and operations management. Built on Salesforce and AWS, ketteQ leverages the strengths in security, scalability, and configurability of these platforms, for delivering advanced capabilities that fill the gaps of legacy systems. For further information: Please contact ketteQ at 470.795.9689, info@ketteQ.com.
Media Contact
Nicole Taylor, ketteQ, 1 7706331754, nicole.taylor@ketteq.com
SOURCE ketteQ