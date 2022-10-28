As the resale market explodes and secondhand gifting becomes mainstream, Sella encourages people to look at items they no longer want and see the value - for their wallets and the planet
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sella, the preeminent resale platform that "sells your stuff for you," is sharing the top nine items to sell this holiday season for maximum cash in your pocket and to fuel the fast-growing secondhand gifting market. As shoppers kick off the giving season, looking for popular gifts and great deals, now is the perfect time to take a look around the house and see which of these high-demand items you could sell to make some extra cash and declutter before the holidays.
Sella's top holiday items that are popular secondhand gifts include:
- Amazon Kindle
- Macbook Air
- iPad + iPad Mini
- Noise-canceling headsets, like Beats
- High-end glassware and hosting items, like Nambe and Riedel
- Guitars! Acoustic and Classical
- Xbox, Nintendo, and gaming accessories and devices
- Small luxury accessories: Designer statement earrings and scarves
- Home tech: SONOS, Nest Thermostats, Google Homes, HomePods
Items on this list reflect current trends in gifting as well as popular items sold last year using Sella. "Timing is everything when selling used items," said Sella Chief Closet Officer Jordan Barnes. "To make the most money from your no longer wanted or needed items, you need to sell them when people are shopping for those items. You don't want to sell a snow cone machine in December, right? But you should definitely sell that unused ski gear, brand-name winter accessories (think Tory Burch scarves and SOREL snow boots), the iPhone you just upgraded, items we know people are shopping for this season."
Sella knows that reselling items can be overwhelming, time-consuming and seemingly not worth the hassle. It's why Sella was founded to be the first resale platform designed to eliminate these barriers to entry for consumers. Sella solves this problem with end-to-end selling services that harness the power of a team of gig workers and resale experts that store and list your items for you, find the best price for what you're selling, and then send you a check! Customers simply sit back and enjoy a seamless resale experience.
"During the holidays, no one has time to deal with selling items so they often get shelved or saved for later. We're changing that - taking items off your hands and helping boost your bank account during a time of spending, while also putting these items back into the marketplace to give as gifts," closed Barnes.
How Sella Works:
- It's quick and easy to start selling. Using hellosella.com, simply submit an order, giving a few small details about each of the items you'd like to sell, and Sella will match you with the closest Hub for easy handoff.
- Approve your prepared listings. Our experts do all the work to create the perfect listing with great photos, just-right pricing, links to complete product details, and more. You approve each listing and we post it on local marketplaces like Craigslist, and online marketplaces like Mercari. We do everything we can to sell your item.
- Get paid! Once your item is sold, we deliver it directly to the buyer, either via shipping or local meetup You'll see your earnings in your account within 3 days (i.e., after the return window closes), and you simply cash out your balance.
Today, Sella operates fully with local service networks in Portland, Oregon and Dallas, Texas. Sella also offers consumers a nationwide mail-in service option, especially popular for easy-to-mail items like Apple products, high-end sports gear, collectibles, designer bags, accessories and shoes.
Media images are HERE. Visit http://www.hellosella.com for more information.
Media Contact
Jennifer Ritchie, Sella, 1 206-354-8049, sella@revolutionpr.com
SOURCE Sella