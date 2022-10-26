The new program unlocks untapped growth opportunities for Lendflow's strategic partners and customers.
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the successful launch of Lendflow's award-winning Credit Decisioning Engine, Lendflow, the market leader in embedded credit, unveiled its new Partner Program today at Money20/20. Lendflow's official Partner Program is designed to create an ecosystem of fintechs that are pioneering the world of embedded finance.
The purpose of the partner program is to create a hub of connected and integrated fintechs and data providers that, together, enable new SMB credit products to get to market faster. Through this partnership program, Lendflow brings its partners together to provide a full tech stack of cutting edge solutions that can be leveraged through a single platform.
Lendflow is uniquely positioned to catalyze synergies alongside its best-in-class partners, which include Sentilink, Codat, Middesk, Ocrolus, Rutter, Inscribe, Canopy Servicing, and many others. "The goal of our Partner Program is to deliver added value to our growing ecosystem of fintechs, data/service providers, and other entities," Lendflow's Head of Partnerships Gordon Bowman said.
Lendflow recognizes the complexities that customers face when launching a state-of-the-art credit product. As a result, Lendflow's Partner Program will also support customers with ongoing, expert guidance and a turn-key environment that empowers customers to test out various solutions. Lendflow's dual objective is to bring in net new customers for partners and accelerate time to value for mutual customers, helping them select the solutions that best align with their embedded credit program.
Lendflow connects its partners to customers through its open and transparent Partner Program, bringing stakeholders that can add value into conversations during various stages of the sales cycle. By evaluating the additional data services and solutions that clients seek, and aligning customer demand with partner capabilities, Lendflow can identify the highest value partners to bring onboard.
"Lendflow has evolved quickly since the launch of our Credit Decisioning Engine to become the most robust embedded credit destination on the market," Bowman said. "Lendflow enables fintechs, lenders, and SaaS companies to build, embed, and launch credit products in days, not months. As we continue to expand our partnership network, our Partner Program will become a hub for our strategic partners to tap into new growth opportunities."
Lendflow's Partner Program is linked to its Credit Decisioning Engine, which has won acclaim for introducing a smarter, tech-friendly credit platform. Lendflow's Credit Decisioning Engine is a full-stack, end-to-end solution that pairs intelligent data aggregation with customizable workflows. Holistic data profiles seamlessly flow into automated decision trees — propelling lenders to execute faster credit decisions with greater precision.
Lendflow's Credit Decisioning Engine erases underwriting inefficiencies and democratizes access to capital, optimizing risk assessments and accelerating go-to-market times for early-stage fintechs and established lenders alike. By engineering a faster and more accurate credit decisioning process, Lendflow is ushering in a new era of on-demand capital delivery.
Headquartered in Austin, TX, Lendflow is a technology leader that provides embedded credit infrastructure that enables fintechs, lenders and SaaS companies to build, embed and launch credit products.
Lendflow helps fintechs automate and optimize their decisioning and underwriting with its credit decisioning engine that includes data aggregation, decisioning, monitoring and scoring.
Lendflow's embedded credit marketplace enables SaaS companies to embed credit products within their core experience and provide faster access to capital to SMBs.
