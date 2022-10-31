Recent release "On Earth, As It Is in Heaven" from Page Publishing author Charles Eben Johns is a heartfelt journal chronicling the myriad challenges in his life over a two-year period and the strength he drew from Scripture and his abiding faith.
AMARILLO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles Eben Johns, an aging carpenter and avid reader who was born in the Indian Hospital in Stella Missouri, married a beautiful young Polish girl in 1981, converted to Catholicism, and now resides in Amarillo, Texas, where he enjoys studying applied history, golf, cigars, and trout fishing, has completed his new book "On Earth, As It Is in Heaven": a candid reflection on a difficult period and the biblical passages from which he drew the strength he needed to overcome challenging and tragic events.
The author shares, "This is actually my own transcribed journal from late 2009, 2010, and early 2011. This was a time of terrible crisis for me and my family.
To list them, our children were taken away from us for two months, our son went to jail, my mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and I lost my business of twenty-two years; these occurred in a three-month period.
This was also the best time of my life. Our Father in heaven came to me in this dark time and showed me how these personal crises are great opportunities for victory the simple way He showed me about thankfulness and its application. Summer 2009, when these very difficult things were occurring, is when God the Father began showing the way of thanksgiving. This way turned that terrible time into the best of my life. I call that summer "the summer of life."
My intention for you is to find a way to deal with all things in life, good, bad, or neutral, through the stories in this book. I had no idea, at the time, I entered these stories in my journal that the journal as a whole is a comprehensive how-to manual. It is very simple to learn this way of thanksgiving, almost too simple. May the grace of thankfulness inundate every soul on earth."
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Eben Johns's engrossing book is an invaluable resource for Christian readers seeking a wellspring of strength in challenging times.
