Board declares fourth quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported third quarter 2022 results.

Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $168.1 million compared to $106.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.59 per diluted common share, compared to $1.65 per diluted common share reported a year earlier, representing a 57.0 percent increase. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.27 percent and 20.13 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 0.90 percent and 9.87 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the third quarter of 2022, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $379.5 million, up 40.9 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2021. Average loans for the third quarter of 2022 increased $633.6 million, or 3.9 percent, to $16.8 billion, from the $16.2 billion reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, third quarter average loans of $16.8 billion represented a 13.0 percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2021 and a 1.3 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2022. Average deposits for the third quarter were $45.8 billion, up $6.7 billion, or 17.1 percent, compared to the $39.1 billion reported for last year's third quarter, and up $1.1 billion, or 2.4 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate how well-positioned we are for a rising interest rate environment, and they highlight our employees' success in executing our organic growth strategy," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "The performance resulted in part from higher interest rates, but we also have shared those increases with our customers in the form of higher rates on deposit accounts. That, in turn, has led to increased deposit growth and bolstered our relationships with customers.

"That investment, along with our investments in regional expansion projects, our new residential mortgage product, and enhancements in customer experiences, will lead to further benefits in the long term."

For the first nine months of 2022, net income available to common shareholders was $383.0 million, up 13.8 percent compared to $336.6 million for the first nine months of 2021. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2021 was $5.90 compared to $5.22 in the year-earlier period, representing an increase of 13.0 percent. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first nine months of 2022 were 1.00 percent and 14.19 percent, respectively, compared to 1.00 percent and 10.72 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2021.

Noted financial data for the third quarter of 2022 follows:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the third quarter of 2022 were 12.74 percent, 13.26 percent and 14.80 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.



  • Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $379.5 million, an increase of 40.9 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.01 percent for the third quarter of 2022, a 45 basis point increase from 2.56 percent for the second quarter of 2022 and compared to 2.47 percent for the third quarter of 2021.



  • Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $99.8 million, an increase of $6.6 million, or 7.1 percent, from the $93.2 million reported for the third quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.7 million, or 8.2 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 was primarily related to increases in overdraft charges (up $1.9 million). Insurance commissions and fees increased $1.4 million, or 12.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of an increase in commission income (up $1.4 million). Other charges, commissions and fees increased $1.3 million, or 13.4 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in income from the placement of money market accounts (up $1.6 million) and merchant services rebates/bonuses (up $417,000), among other things, partly offset by a decrease in income from the sale of mutual funds (down $983,000).



  • Non-interest expense was $257.9 million for the quarter, up $39.9 million, or 18.3 percent, compared to the $218.0 million reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $27.7 million, or 27.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases as well as the implementation of a $20 per hour minimum wage in December, 2021. Salaries and wages were also impacted by our investments in organic expansion in the Houston and Dallas markets, as well as preparations for our mortgage loan product offering, and increases in incentive compensation. Other non-interest expense increased $7.7 million, or 20.3 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 included increases in advertising/promotions expense (up $2.0 million); professional services expense (up $1.3 million); travel, meals and entertainment (up $1.2 million); and sundry and other miscellaneous expenses (up $1.2 million), among other things. Technology, furniture and equipment expense increased $2.3 million, or 8.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the three months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $999,000), and software maintenance (up $846,000).



  • For the third quarter of 2022, the company did not report a credit loss expense, and reported net charge-offs of $2.9 million. This compares to no credit loss expense and net loan charge-offs of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and no credit loss expense and net loan charge-offs of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.38 percent at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.43 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and 1.58 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Non-accrual loans were $29.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to $35.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $57.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.87 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13733614. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $52.9 billion in assets at September 30, 2022. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). These may include statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
  • Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Technological changes.
  • The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Political instability.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The potential impact of climate change.
  • The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may continue to be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, including the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, terrorism or other geopolitical events.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)























2022



2021



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS



















Net interest income

$ 355,547



$ 288,208



$ 249,071



$ 240,708



$ 246,122

Net interest income (1)

379,518



311,377



272,194



264,049



269,321

Credit loss expense









Non-interest income:



















Trust and investment management fees

38,552



37,776



38,656



38,425



37,381

Service charges on deposit accounts

22,960



23,870



22,740



22,234



21,216

Insurance commissions and fees

13,152



11,776



16,608



11,714



11,748

Interchange and card transaction fees

4,614



4,911



4,226



4,237



4,490

Other charges, commissions and fees

11,095



9,887



9,627



10,107



9,785

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions







69



Other

9,448



9,707



9,533



22,270



8,569

Total non-interest income

99,821



97,927



101,390



109,056



93,189





















Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and wages

127,189



116,881



111,329



105,541



99,463

Employee benefits

21,680



20,733



24,220



19,189



21,576

Net occupancy

28,133



28,379



27,411



27,435



27,208

Technology, furniture and equipment

30,781



29,921



29,157



28,230



28,494

Deposit insurance

4,279



3,724



3,633



3,339



3,088

Intangible amortization

103



131



146



153



157

Other

45,733



46,578



42,836



54,708



38,017

Total non-interest expense

257,898



246,347



238,732



238,595



218,003

Income before income taxes

197,470



139,788



111,729



111,169



121,308

Income taxes

27,710



20,674



12,627



10,148



13,333

Net income

169,760



119,114



99,102



101,021



107,975

Preferred stock dividends

1,668



1,669



1,669



1,669



1,668

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 168,092



$ 117,445



$   97,433



$   99,352



$ 106,307





















PER COMMON SHARE DATA



















Earnings per common share - basic

$       2.60



$       1.82



$       1.51



$       1.54



$       1.66

Earnings per common share - diluted

2.59



1.81



1.50



1.54



1.65

Cash dividends per common share

0.87



0.75



0.75



0.75



0.75

Book value per common share at end of quarter

41.53



49.93



56.65



67.11



66.39





















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES



















Period-end common shares

64,211



64,123



64,094



63,986



63,668

Weighted-average common shares - basic

64,158



64,113



64,051



63,879



63,652

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

343



354



410



462



445

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

64,501



64,467



64,461



64,341



64,097





















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

1.27 %



0.92 %



0.79 %



0.81 %



0.90 %

Return on average common equity

20.13



13.88



9.58



9.26



9.87

Net interest income to average earning assets

3.01



2.56



2.33



2.31



2.47





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)





2022







2021



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY



















($ in millions)



















Average Balance:



















Loans

$   16,823



$   16,674



$   16,386



$   15,984



$   16,189

Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program

16,752



16,531



16,084



15,391



14,824

Earning assets

49,062



47,880



47,339



46,008



43,980

Total assets

52,383



51,088



50,323



48,897



46,774

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

18,511



18,355



17,961



17,885



16,999

Interest-bearing deposits

27,292



26,371



25,001



23,142



22,117

Total deposits

45,803



44,726



42,962



41,027



39,116

Shareholders' equity

3,459



3,540



4,270



4,400



4,417





















Period-End Balance:



















Loans

$   16,951



$   16,736



$   16,543



$   16,336



$   15,833

Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program

16,900



16,644



16,335



15,908



15,005

Earning assets

49,517



48,404



48,107



48,063



44,964

Goodwill and intangible assets

655



656



656



656



656

Total assets

52,946



51,785



51,296



50,878



47,860

Total deposits

46,560



45,602



44,431



42,696



39,613

Shareholders' equity

2,812



3,347



3,776



4,440



4,372

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

4,341



4,221



4,148



4,092



4,022





















ASSET QUALITY



















($ in thousands)



















Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$ 234,315



$ 239,632



$ 246,835



$ 248,666



$ 250,150

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.38 %



1.43 %



1.49 %



1.52 %



1.58 %





















Net charge-offs:

$     2,854



$     2,807



$     6,295



$     2,789



$     2,115

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.07 %



0.07 %



0.16 %



0.07 %



0.05 %





















Non-accrual loans:

$   29,904



$   35,125



$   48,966



$   53,713



$   57,055

As a percentage of total loans

0.18 %



0.21 %



0.30 %



0.33 %



0.36 %

As a percentage of total assets

0.06



0.07



0.10



0.11



0.12





















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS



















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

12.74 %



12.64 %



12.78 %



13.13 %



13.42 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.26



13.17



13.32



13.70



14.01

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.80



14.75



14.97



15.45



15.90

Leverage Ratio

7.09



7.03



7.08



7.34



7.52

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

5.31



6.46



7.36



8.73



9.14

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

6.60



6.93



8.48



9.00



9.44





















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)















Nine Months Ended















September 30,















2022



2021

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS



















Net interest income













$ 892,826



$ 744,159

Net interest income (1)













963,089



813,266

Credit loss expense















63

Non-interest income:



















Trust and investment management fees













114,984



110,569

Service charges on deposit accounts













69,570



61,058

Insurance commissions and fees













41,536



39,834

Interchange and card transaction fees













13,751



13,224

Other charges, commissions and fees













30,609



26,729

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions















Other













28,688



26,258

Total non-interest income













299,138



277,672





















Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and wages













355,399



289,956

Employee benefits













66,633



62,840

Net occupancy













83,923



79,909

Technology, furniture and equipment













89,859



84,508

Deposit insurance













11,636



8,893

Intangible amortization













380



544

Other













135,147



116,749

Total non-interest expense













742,977



643,399

Income before income taxes













448,987



378,369

Income taxes













61,011



36,311

Net income













387,976



342,058

Preferred stock dividends













5,006



5,488

Net income available to common shareholders













$ 382,970



$ 336,570





















PER COMMON SHARE DATA



















Earnings per common share - basic













$       5.92



$       5.25

Earnings per common share - diluted













5.90



5.22

Cash dividends per common share













2.37



2.19

Book value per common share at end of quarter













41.53



66.39





















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES



















Period-end common shares













64,211



63,668

Weighted-average common shares - basic













64,108



63,523

Dilutive effect of stock compensation













369



489

Weighted-average common shares - diluted













64,477



64,012





















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS



















Return on average assets













1.00 %



1.00 %

Return on average common equity













14.19



10.72

Net interest income to average earning assets













2.64



2.61





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

















As of or for the















Nine Months Ended















September 30,















2022



2021

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY



















($ in millions)



















Average Balance:



















Loans













$   16,630



$   17,034

Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program













16,458



14,758

Earning assets













48,100



42,249

Total assets













51,276



45,004

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits













18,277



16,262

Interest-bearing deposits













26,230



21,350

Total deposits













44,507



37,612

Shareholders' equity













3,753



4,345





















Period-End Balance:



















Loans













$   16,951



$   15,833

Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program













16,900



15,005

Earning assets













49,517



44,964

Goodwill and intangible assets













655



656

Total assets













52,946



47,860

Total deposits













46,560



39,613

Shareholders' equity













2,812



4,372

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)













4,341



4,022





















ASSET QUALITY



















($ in thousands)



















Allowance for credit losses on loans:













$ 234,315



$ 250,150

As a percentage of period-end loans













1.38 %



1.58 %





















Net charge-offs:













11,956



5,625

Annualized as a percentage of average loans













0.10 %



0.04 %





















Non-accrual loans:













$   29,904



$   57,055

As a percentage of total loans













0.18 %



0.36 %

As a percentage of total assets













0.06



0.12





















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS



















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio













12.74 %



13.42 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio













13.26



14.01

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio













14.80



15.90

Leverage Ratio













7.09



7.52

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)













5.31



9.14

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)













7.32



9.65





















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

 

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)





2022



2021



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)



















Earning Assets:



















Interest-bearing deposits

2.27 %



0.80 %



0.18 %



0.15 %



0.15 %

Federal funds sold

2.44



1.26



0.37



0.22



0.48

Resell agreements

2.39



1.32



0.27



0.25



0.29

Securities

2.94



2.87



2.88



3.08



3.35

Loans, net of unearned discounts

4.89



4.04



3.74



3.89



4.16

Total earning assets

3.43



2.71



2.39



2.36



2.53





















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest-bearing deposits:



















Savings and interest checking

0.07



0.04



0.01



0.01



0.01

Money market deposit accounts

1.08



0.35



0.12



0.11



0.10

Time accounts

0.99



0.64



0.29



0.21



0.24

Total interest-bearing deposits

0.62



0.22



0.08



0.07



0.07





















Total deposits

0.37



0.13



0.05



0.04



0.04





















Federal funds purchased

2.33



0.84



0.17



0.12



0.13

Repurchase agreements

1.50



0.41



0.10



0.10



0.11

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

3.77



2.51



1.90



1.81



1.85

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.69



4.69



4.69



4.70



4.70

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.71



0.26



0.11



0.10



0.10





















Net interest spread

2.72



2.45



2.28



2.26



2.43

Net interest income to total average earning assets

3.01



2.56



2.33



2.31



2.47





















AVERAGE BALANCES



















($ in millions)



















Assets:



















Interest-bearing deposits

$ 12,776



$ 13,041



$ 13,766



$ 15,549



$ 15,278

Federal funds sold

51



31



14



31



2

Resell agreements

10



3



6



8



8

Securities

19,402



18,130



17,166



14,436



12,503

Loans, net of unearned discount

16,823



16,674



16,386



15,984



16,189

Total earning assets

$ 49,062



$ 47,880



$ 47,339



$ 46,008



$ 43,980





















Liabilities:



















Interest-bearing deposits:



















Savings and interest checking

$ 12,235



$ 12,336



$ 11,954



$ 11,205



$ 10,910

Money market deposit accounts

13,466



12,608



11,859



10,823



10,086

Time accounts

1,591



1,427



1,187



1,114



1,121

Total interest-bearing deposits

27,292



26,371



25,001



23,142



22,117





















Total deposits

45,803



44,726



42,962



41,027



39,116





















Federal funds purchased

42



36



28



27



27

Repurchase agreements

1,960



1,743



2,052



2,368



2,188

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

123



123



123



126



137

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

99



99



99



99



99

Total interest-bearing funds

$ 29,516



$ 28,372



$ 27,302



$ 25,762



$ 24,568





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

 

