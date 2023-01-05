The Prestigious Survey is Now Open for Voting Through February 27, 2023
FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the nationally recognized operator of hotels and resorts in the United States and Canada, announced that seven of its properties have been nominated for Travel + Leisure's 2023 World's Best Awards. Each year, Travel + Leisure recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas and more around the globe, based on the results of the 2023 readers' survey.
Crescent Hotels & Resorts is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Hyatt. Offering innovative services and individualistic strategies, Crescent empowers properties to provide extraordinary guest experiences and increase revenues and asset growth. Its lifestyle division, Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent, operates a collection of 30+ independent and lifestyle properties with a cutting-edge management platform.
The seven properties recognized in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2023 readers' survey include:
- PGA National Resort (Palm Beach Gardens, FL) - Newly transformed, luxury lifestyle destination, offering stays and experiences that celebrate the best of Florida living. Breathtaking amenities and a plethora of world-renowned activities including 6 championship golf courses, a world class destination wellness facility, state-of-the-art sports & racquet club, and award-winning dining, all at the heart of a luxurious resort community.
- Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton (St. Louis, MO) - Located in the epicenter of the Clayton business district, minutes from Forest Park and downtown Saint Louis, this Clayton hotel celebrates art through an effortless blend of simplicity and comfort with style and detail.
- The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection (Westchester, NY) – A 5-star luxury hotel infused with the allure of Westchester, New York, and alive with a fresh city-luxe energy in the heart of White Plains.
- Hyatt Herald Square New York (New York, NY) - The beautiful boutique hotel on 31st Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue, reflects the unmistakable fervor of the world's most dynamic city, from stylish rooms to nearby eclectic dining.
- Horseshoe Bay Resort (Horseshoe Bay, TX) - The picture-perfect Texas Hill Country Resort boasts modern rooms, suites and villas, 3 championship golf courses, upscale amenities including a relaxing day spa, full-service marina, tennis and fitness facilities and a variety of dining options. Embark on an unforgettable vacation and lifestyle experience.
- Blossom Hotel Houston (Houston, TX) - Named one of Houston's top three hotels in TripAdvisor with luxurious amenities, a rooftop pool with expansive views, and a plethora of event and meeting spaces fit for every occasion.
- Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort (Boerne, TX) - Getaway and find retreat. The 220-acre resort embodies the essence of Texas, with stunning views, award-winning golf, amenities and locally inspired farm-to-table dishes and creative cocktails.
Relax inside and out! Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2023 readers' survey is now open until February 27, 2023. After completing the survey, voters will be entered for a chance to win a Viking Longitudinal World Cruise for two or one of six cash prizes, including one for $15,000. For more information on the sweepstakes, visit T+L World's Best Awards website, here.
About Crescent Hotels & Resorts
Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 100 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper - upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward- thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside resorts.
Media Contact
Sarah Viollis, CIIC PR, 1 845-358-3920 Ext: 16, sviollis@ciicpr.com
SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts