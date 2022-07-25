Office Wins in the Organization Category; Roland Garcia as an Individual
HOUSTON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the Houston Bar Association (HBA) called out the winners at its 2022 Diversity Awards, law firm Greenberg Traurig's name was heard twice. The Houston office won in the Organization Category and Litigation Practice Shareholder Roland Garcia won in the Individual Category. HBA presented the awards at the HBA Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DE&I) Summer Associate luncheon July 21.
"Since our founding, Greenberg Traurig has actively worked towards meaningful change in diversity, equity, and inclusion. It is an immense honor to have our Houston office recognized by the Houston Bar Association," said Shari L. Heyen, managing shareholder of the firm's Houston office. "We are also thrilled that Roland has been recognized for his individual commitment to diversity. In addition to being a trusted advisor, Roland continues to be a passionate advocate and champion for underrepresented individuals."
According to HBA, the Diversity Awards recognize an organization and an individual who have shown exceptional commitment and achieved significant progress on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal field.
"Diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the core of innovation and advancement in society. We must be dedicated to the cause and intentional with our actions in order to make true impact," Garcia said. "HBA is an organization that is dear to me and I am humbled and honored to accept its 2022 Diversity Award."
Garcia's commitment to DE&I is evident by the time and attention he gives to various organizations. He was the first member of a minority community to be elected president of the HBA, the fifth largest voluntary bar association in the country, with more than 11,000 members.
He also served as president of the Hispanic Bar Association and as a member on the Texas Supreme Court's Gender Fairness Task Force, and is now co-chairman of the Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board and a member of the Racial Equity Committee of the Greater Houston Partnership.
