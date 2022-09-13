Recent release "Substitutes Stink, Sometimes" from Page Publishing author Janet L. Adams is a charming narrative introducing Michael, a second grader whose world is rocked by the sudden departure of his beloved teacher on a four-week medical leave. Michael is dismayed at how different the substitute teacher is from Mrs. Graham and the earth-shattering changes Mrs. Snelling has brought to his school day; can he learn to adapt?
LONGVIEW, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Janet L. Adams, an Erie, Pennsylvania native and mother of two grown children now living with her husband, Paul, in Longview, Texas, has completed her new book "Substitutes Stink, Sometimes": a lighthearted and relatable story for young readers.
Michael's world was about to crash as he learns that he is going to have an extended substitute teacher. He does not like change! He absolutely adores his homeroom teacher, Mrs. Graham, and will now have to deal with continuous changes with Mrs. Snelling. Will he adapt, or will he struggle?
Published by Page Publishing, Janet L. Adams's engrossing book is an entertaining choice for school-aged readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Substitutes Stink, Sometimes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing