The winning entry "Checkers Serves Up Bite-sized Videos to Support On-the-Job Training" won in the Best Use of Video for Learning category.
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox, in collaboration with their client Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., won Silver in the Best Use of Video category in the 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards.
The double drive-thru quick service restaurant company uses fresh, innovative short-form video in their "Crazy Good Learning" program, which serves up training to all employees across the Checkers & Rally's brands from the Schoox learning management system (LMS).
"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Theresa Papaleo, Senior Director of Learning for Checkers. "Crazy Good Learning, powered by Schoox, is our one-stop learning solution for over 11,000 corporate and franchise employees in 850 restaurants across the United States."
The winning entry shared the company's journey to improve employee engagement and meet quarterly initiatives via video learning. Using Schoox's native mobile app on devices available in all restaurants, staff scan QR codes to quickly access short-form videos with an authentic, social media-like feel. Following the video learning launch, Checkers saw logins to the Schoox LMS double compared to the same timeframe in the previous year.
"We are delighted to have the opportunity to help Checkers provide comprehensive training opportunities that positively impact their employees and strengthen the bottom line." said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, Chief Executive Officer for Schoox.
"Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward," said Brandon Hall Group COO Rachel Cooke, leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program.
Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.
Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.
About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.
Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" in 2020 and 2018 by Restaurant Business; Best Franchise Deal in 2021 and one of America's Favorite Drive Thrus in 2020 by QSR Magazine; Top Food Franchise 2021, The Best Food Franchises to Buy in 2021, and Top Food and Beverage Franchise in 2021 by Franchise Business Review and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for numerous organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
