DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today the closing of 18-property mortgage refinancings through KeyBank Real Estate Capital ("KeyBank") and The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac"). The Company entered into 18 loan agreements and expects to enter into one additional loan agreement on December 1, 2022 for total gross proceeds of $807.6 million, which in the aggregate, represents ~ 47.7% of the Company's total outstanding debt. Notably, NXRT was able to reach an agreement to refinance at interest rate pricing improved (SOFR + 155 bps) from prior terms. The Company expects to use approximately $245 million of cash from the refinancing proceeds to pay down the outstanding principal balance of the Company's most expensive debt capital, the corporate credit facility. This refinancing activity extends the Company's weighted average debt maturity schedule to ~6.34 years (from ~3.33 years) – after this refinancing activity, debt maturing through 2024 equates to ~5.5% of total debt (down from ~44% previously).

Holistically, these refinancings are expected to reduce NXRT's weighted average interest rate on total debt by 12 bps to 5.35%, before the impact of interest rate swap contracts. Accounting for the hedging impact of the swaps, NXRT's adjusted weighted average interest rate is expected to be reduced from 3.40% to 3.25%.

With the completion of these refinancings, the Company has no meaningful debt maturities until 2025. The Company has also executed a new loan application to refinance a 20th property level mortgage, with an expected closing date in January 2023, which is expected to further improve the Company's weighted average debt maturity and cost of capital.

Refinancing and extending maturities on a significant portion of the Company's first mortgage debt at favorable terms provides greater strategic flexibility, increases liquidity and modestly "de-risks" the company's balance sheet.

"NXRT is delighted to announce the completion of this significant refinancing initiative, fortifying our balance sheet and furthering our commitment to great partners in KeyBank and Freddie Mac. We identified an opportunity to capitalize on the slowdown in 'Mission Driven' agency debt production heading into the second half of 2022, leveraging our deep relationships and Select Sponsor status with Freddie Mac to drive best execution and deliver an excellent result for shareholders," said Matt McGraner, Chief Investment Officer.

Outstanding Debt Details

Mortgage Debt

The following table contains summary information concerning the mortgage debt of the Company as of December 1, 2022 ($ in 000s):

Operating Properties



Type



Term 

(months)



Outstanding

Principal (1)



Interest 

Rate (2)



Maturity Date



The Venue on Camelback



Floating



84



$ 28,093



5.75 %



7/1/2024

(5)

Sabal Palm

at Lake Buena Vista 



Floating



84



42,100



5.37 %



9/1/2025



Timber Creek



Floating



84



24,100



5.33 %



10/1/2025



Radbourne Lake



Floating



84



20,000



5.36 %



10/1/2025



Crestmont Reserve



Floating



84



12,061



5.25 %



10/1/2025



Brandywine I & II



Floating



84



43,835



5.25 %



10/1/2025



Summers Landing



Floating



84



10,109



5.25 %



10/1/2025



Residences

at Glenview Reserve



Floating



84



25,977



5.51 %



10/1/2025



Bella Vista



Floating



84



29,040



5.39 %



2/1/2026



The Enclave



Floating



84



25,322



5.39 %



2/1/2026



The Heritage



Floating



84



24,625



5.39 %



2/1/2026



Avant at Pembroke Pines



Floating



84



177,101



5.50 %



9/1/2026



Arbors of Brentwood



Floating



84



34,237



5.50 %



10/1/2026



Creekside at Matthews



Floating



84



31,900



5.52 %



7/1/2028



Residences at West Place



Fixed



120



33,817



4.24 %



10/1/2028



High House at Cary



Floating



84



46,625



5.68 %



1/1/2029



The Adair



Floating



84



35,115



5.64 %



4/1/2029



Estates on Maryland



Floating



84



43,157



5.64 %



4/1/2029



Six Forks Station



Floating



120



41,180



5.39 %



10/1/2031



Arbors on Forest Ridge



Floating



120



19,184



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

Cutter's Point



Floating



120



21,524



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

Silverbrook



Floating



120



46,088



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

The Summit at Sabal Park



Floating



120



30,826



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

Courtney Cove



Floating



120



36,146



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

The Preserve at Terrell Mill



Floating



120



71,098



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

Versailles



Floating



120



40,247



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

Seasons 704 Apartments



Floating



120



33,132



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

Madera Point



Floating



120



34,457



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

Venue at 8651



Floating



120



18,690



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

Parc500



Floating



120



29,416



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

Rockledge Apartments



Floating



120



93,129



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

Atera Apartments



Floating



120



46,198



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

Torreyana Apartments



Floating



120



50,580



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

Bloom



Floating



120



59,830



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

Bella Solara



Floating



120



40,328



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

Fairways at San Marcos



Floating



120



60,228



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

The Verandas at Lake Norman



Floating



120



29,648



5.22 %



12/1/2032

(3)

Cornerstone



Floating



120



46,804



5.76 %



12/1/2032

(4)













$ 1,535,947



































Held For Sale Property























Hollister Place



Floating



84



14,811



5.41 %



10/1/2025



Old Farm



Floating



84



52,886



5.75 %



7/1/2024



Stone Creek at Old Farm



Floating



84



15,274



5.75 %



7/1/2024















$ 82,971



































(1)  Mortgage debt that is non-recourse to the Company and encumbers the multifamily properties.

(2)  Interest rate is based on a reference rate plus an applicable margin, except for fixed rate mortgage debt. One-month LIBOR was 4.07% and 30-Day Average SOFR was 3.67% as of November 28, 2022.

(3)  The Company completed a 10-year term refinancing of 18 properties at SOFR plus a 1.55% margin. The refinancing closed on November 30, 2022.

(4)  Reflects a 10-year term refinancing of the Cornerstone property at SOFR plus a 2.09% margin, which is expected to close on December 1, 2022.  

(5)  Reflects a 10-year term refinancing of the Venue on Camelback property at SOFR plus a 2.15% margin, which is expected to close on January 31, 2023.

Interest Rate Swap Agreements

As of December 1, 2022, the Company had the following outstanding interest rate swaps that were designated as cash flow hedges of interest rate risk (dollars in thousands):

Effective Date



Termination Date



Counterparty



Notional Amount





Fixed Rate

(1)

June 1, 2019



June 1, 2024



KeyBank





50,000







2.0020 %

June 1, 2019



June 1, 2024



Truist





50,000







2.0020 %

September 1, 2019



September 1, 2026



KeyBank





100,000







1.4620 %

September 1, 2019



September 1, 2026



KeyBank





125,000







1.3020 %

January 3, 2020



September 1, 2026



KeyBank





92,500







1.6090 %

March 4, 2020



June 1, 2026



Truist





100,000







0.8200 %

June 1, 2021



September 1, 2026



KeyBank





200,000







0.8450 %

June 1, 2021



September 1, 2026



KeyBank





200,000







0.9530 %

March 1, 2022



March 1, 2025



Truist





145,000







0.5730 %

March 1, 2022



March 1, 2025



Truist





105,000







0.6140 %















1,167,500







1.0682 %(2)

(1)  The floating rate option for the interest rate swaps is one-month LIBOR. As of November 28, 2022, one-month LIBOR was 4.07%.

(2)  Represents the weighted average fixed rate of the interest rate swaps.

As of December 1, 2022 and after giving effect to the closing of the 19th property mortgage refinancing, we had total indebtedness of $1.74 billion at an adjusted weighted average interest rate of 3.25%, of which $1.7 billion was debt with a floating interest rate. As of December 1, 2022 and after giving effect to the closing of the 19th property mortgage refinancing, interest rate swap agreements effectively covered 74% of our $1.6 billion of floating rate mortgage debt outstanding. For purposes of calculating the adjusted weighted average interest rate of the total indebtedness, we have included the weighted average fixed rate of 1.0682% for one-month LIBOR on the $1.2 billion notional amount of interest rate swap agreements that we have entered into as of December 1, 2022.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "should," "plan" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's debt profile following the refinancings, the expected closing of an additional property refinancing on December 1, 2022, the expected use of a portion of the refinancing proceeds to repay the corporate credit facility, the expected reduction in NXRT's weighted average interest rate before and after the effect of interest rate swaps, the expected closing of an additional property level mortgage refinancing in January 2023 and the results of the refinancings. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including that the 19th property refinancing doesn't close on December 1, 2022 or is delayed and those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and except as required by law, NXRT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

