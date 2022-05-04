The Global Skincare, Hair Care and Wellness Brand Is One of Only Seven Companies Being Recognized
DALLAS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neora, a direct-to-consumer leader in science-based, age-fighting skincare, hair care and wellness products, has been recognized by Direct Selling News (DSN) as a "Best Place to Work in Direct Selling" for 2022. This is the second consecutive year that Dallas-based Neora has earned this honor.
DSN's Best Places to Work in Direct Selling contest recognizes companies that bring out the best in their employees by providing exceptional and nurturing work environments. Employee satisfaction and engagement is factored greatly into the contest's research. Neora is one of only seven companies recognized by DSN for this honor in 2022.
"Thank you to everyone at Direct Selling News for recognizing Neora as a rewarding place to work for our amazing staff," said Deborah Heisz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Neora. "Over the last couple of years, we've worked hard to adjust how we approach our business and invest in our employees' quality of life, and it's clear that our success is a direct result of our employee satisfaction. We want everyone to thrive in their roles and are always taking steps to provide our staff with the best possible environment in which they can flourish. We hope that this recognition will help other companies to see what works for us and apply similar tactics to help improve their employee engagement."
Neora has recently embraced the hybrid work model for its employees, allowing them to work from home for up to three days per week. The company also offers tuition reimbursement for its employees and encourages them to volunteer their time for charitable events such as canned food drives and the "Toys for Tots" Christmas campaign. In addition, Neora has partnered with LA Fitness, offering employees a discounted monthly membership. This perk includes any location in the U.S. and Canada as well as being able to bring 2 guests.
Neora was founded in 2011 and has since generated over $2B in cumulative sales, ranked #12 on Inc. 500's America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies List and #1 for consumer products category, earned a #1 spot on Beauty Inc.'s Top Sales Gains List, and is a Direct Selling Association Top 20 member (DSA).
Read more about Neora's DSN recognition here: https://neorablog.com/culture/neora-earns-best-places-to-work-honor-for-second-year-in-a-row/
ABOUT NEORA:
Based in Dallas, TX, Neora is a global relationship marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North America, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific. Neora is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science. Visit http://www.neora.com for more information.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Hisey, Neora, 1 300-637-486, ehisey@neora.com
SOURCE Neora