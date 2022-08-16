Reliable private market home coverage now available in a challenging market
HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SURE, the member-owned insurance company for reliable coastal property protection, today announced its coverage is now available in North Carolina. SURE's North Carolina homeowners insurance is underwritten, distributed, and serviced by SageSure, the leader in catastrophe-exposed property insurance.
"SURE was founded to answer the need for trusted property insurance in states with significant catastrophe exposure," said Ed Konar, president of SURE. "SURE has grown rapidly since we started in 2021 precisely because we specialize in managing cat-exposed risk. We're excited to be a long-term solution for North Carolina homeowners and look forward to protecting them."
North Carolina ranks fourth among US states with the most landfalling hurricanes from 1851-2020, trailing only Florida (120), Texas (64), and Louisiana (62) at 58 named storms, according to NOAA. The state has suffered 14 tropical cyclone billion-dollar disaster events in the last 10 years, including damage from Hurricanes Ida, Zeta, Delta, Isaias, and Michael.
Between the state's increasing catastrophe exposure and disruption in the Gulf impacting surrounding markets, North Carolina's property insurance market continues to harden. More carriers are restricting underwriting consideration, removing coverage, and increasing prices. Some carriers have left the state altogether.
"SageSure is proud to partner with SURE to bring our tailored products, exceptional service, and leading claims experience to North Carolina," said Terrence McLean, co-founder and CEO of SageSure. "We pride ourselves on protecting our policyholders so they can rebuild and recover quickly after a major loss."
Many North Carolina homeowners in coastal counties rely on North Carolina Insurance Underwriting Association (Coastal Property Insurance Pool) for coverage, a number that continues to grow in response to increasing prices and decreased private market capacity. SURE's entrance into North Carolina offers a timely and attractive alternative to residual state-run plans, ensuring homeowners can protect their most valuable asset with coverage designed for their risks.
About SURE
SureChoice Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (SURE) is the member-owned insurance company for reliable coastal property protection. Founded in 2021, SURE is managed by a team of experienced and passionate insurance leaders who believe in building a safer world, one coastal property at a time. With more than 100,000 policyholders and more than $150 million in-force premium to date, SURE has grown rapidly to meet the needs of challenging markets while prudently managing exposure. As the first Texas-domiciled reciprocal since 2004, SURE is customer-focused by design and offers homeowners, dwelling fire, flood, and commercial coverage through an exclusive partnership with SageSure. SURE is rated A, Exceptional, by Demotech, Inc. and is currently available in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. To learn more, visit sureins.com.
About SageSure
SageSure is an insurance first, tech-forward managing general underwriter specializing in coastal residential and commercial property markets. SageSure offers more than 50 competitively priced insurance products in 14 coastal states on behalf of its carrier partners, serves 412,000 policyholders, and has more than $908 million in-force premium to date. Since its launch in 2009, SageSure has been pioneering property insurance through its market-leading online quoting and binding platform and its sophisticated risk modeling and scoring technology. SageSure distributes its products through a network of more than 11,500 insurance producers and national brokers who provide customers with expert advice on protecting their most important asset. For more information, visit sagesure.com.
