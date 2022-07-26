Based on explosive demand for its technology, Vital expands from emergency departments into inpatient to meet the urgent needs of patients, providers, and health systems
HOUSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vital, the leading AI-driven digital health company, today announces the launch of its inpatient product CareAdvisor. Building upon successful partnerships with over 100 hospitals and 32 leading health systems who have implemented Vital's flagship emergency department (ED) solution ERAdvisor, Vital's technology now delivers an individualized care experience for hospitalized patients and their families, and powers clinical decision support for providers and hospital staff.
Since its launch in 2019, ERAdvisor changed the game in EDs by significantly increasing patient satisfaction, patient loyalty, and growing downstream referral volume and revenue for aligned physicians and health care organizations. Vital has proven its ability to engage patients in their care and automate routine tasks for hospital staff, by leveraging AI to provide a highly personalized experience. The company now serves over 700,000 patients per year. CareAdvisor - piloted by CommonSpirit Health's Southwest Division in Arizona and Nevada after success in its EDs - continues to demonstrate how patient-centric solutions and AI improve the care experience for everyone.
"Vital's unique use of AI has improved our patient experience and importantly, helped us optimize our workforce," said Kat Rondeau, CSO CommonSpirit Health, Southwest Division. "Work is appropriately routed, eliminating unnecessary tasks and improving efficiencies. This is critical to the way we deliver high-quality care in our communities."
"Patients are expecting digital experiences in healthcare that are as easy-to-use and useful as other consumer-grade software," said Aaron Patzer, Co-founder and CEO of Vital. "Additionally, healthcare providers are dealing with staff shortages and intense burn-out. CareAdvisor interprets EHR data to present patients with a plan for the day, reminders on health goals, and AI-selected video education automatically - that means less work for nurses."
How it works:
CareAdvisor is a fully mobile, inpatient platform for patients, clinicians, and staff. It transforms the care experience for patients and their care teams by showing patients' health progress and readiness for discharge, lab results, an hour-by-hour plan for the day, and educational content. CareAdvisor adjusts to real-time data by personalizing goals and content as vital signs, lab values, and nurse assessments change. CareAdvisor engages patients in their care by answering the questions that are most important to them, such as:
- Am I getting better?
- When will I go home?
- What can I do to feel better?
CareAdvisor breaks the mold as an AI-enabled technology with a modern user interface (UI), which takes cues from the award-winning product design of Patzer's first product, Mint.com. When combined with ERAdvisor, patients have a consistent digital care continuum experience from the time they enter the ED, through their inpatient stay, to the time they are discharged.
"CareAdvisor's pilot with CommonSpirit Health has greatly improved both patient experience and staff efficiency. Each year, approximately 16,000 requests for service - including meal ordering and pet therapy - are directly routed to the specific departments that manage those services, giving more time for our nurses to provide care at the bedside. Through its delivery of intelligent technology, Vital has improved operations and strengthened Dignity Health's position as a leader in the region," said Mark Slyter, President and CEO of Dignity Health East Valley Arizona. Dignity Health is a member of CommonSpirit Health.
Vital plans to continue innovating and expanding health system partnerships, fundamentally changing how patients and their families engage in care in the inpatient setting.
About Vital
Vital is a modern software for hospital emergency departments that makes it easier to communicate and engage with patients. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), Vital engages patients in their emergency department and inpatient visit, improving patient satisfaction, keeping patients in-network, and generating millions in additional revenue. Founded by Mint.com creator Aaron Patzer (@apatzer), and Emory Emergency Physician Dr. Justin Schrager, Vital is HIPAA-compliant, and a cloud-based software that sits on top of any existing electronic health record system (EHR): Epic, Cerner, Meditech, and more. The company's investors include Transformation Capital, First Round Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), Bragiel Brothers, Meridian Street Capital, Refactor Capital, Vivek Garipalli, SV Angel, Jay Desai (Founder of PatientPing), Brian Manning, and Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg (Founders of Flatiron Health). For more information please visit vitaler.com or follow us on Twitter (@Vital_EHR).
About CommonSpirit
CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. CommonSpirit is committed to creating healthier communities, delivering exceptional patient care, and ensuring every person has access to quality health care. With a team of approximately 150,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit Health operates 140 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites across 21 states. Learn more at http://www.commonspirit.org.
