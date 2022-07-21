C. F. Martin & Co. (Martin Guitars), a celebrated guitar manufacturing company that has produced guitars for musicians since 1833, has upgraded their internal communications system, by implementing Noventri Digital Signage on the shop floor, new warehouse receiving docks, tour areas, and other spaces throughout the building.
SMITHSBURG, Md., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C. F. Martin & Co. (Martin Guitars), a celebrated guitar manufacturing company that has produced guitars for musicians since 1833, has upgraded their internal communications system, by implementing Noventri Digital Signage on the shop floor, new warehouse receiving docks, tour areas, and other spaces throughout the building.
After a successful pilot phase, a network of Noventri displays was deployed throughout the Martin Guitars facility. Employees now benefit from seeing real-time production metrics, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), schedules, and company news from any of the strategically located displays. Managers are seeing improved efficiency.
After decades of producing one of the most recognizable guitar brands in the world, it was time to update how production metrics are communicated throughout the company. Quality control or stringing goal data are now reliably and automatically updated and displayed. Displays provide daily production goals and the actual count of completed tasks, supplying employees with real-time information.
The new warehouse required an updated system of showing truck delivery schedules and dock worker schedules. Noventri Digital Signage now displays both with real-time data. Employees in the receiving bays now know where the delivery trucks will be and who will be doing the receiving.
The HR department has also benefited. "The biggest benefit is saving the HR department time," said Chris VanWhy of Martin Guitars. "Before the Noventri system was installed, they had to print out messages and attach them on around seven physical cork boards once a day." The Noventri solution made it possible for them to make updates remotely to any of the displays whenever needed throughout the day conveniently from their desks. This begins a new era for workplace communications in the 190-year history of Martin Guitars.
"Noventri focuses on improving employee efficiency, boosting morale, and maintaining quality control through automatic and efficient communications," says David Linetsky, Noventri Founder and CEO. "Displays located on shop floors, lobbies, break rooms and other areas display up-to-date information. This is achieved through the use of the Noventri Digital Signage solution for manufacturing. Either through an automated database driven presentation or through daily updates via the software, users now have the ability to keep news and metrics updated, and presented on the shop floor."
The Noventri solution gives Martin Guitar the ability to store their data in Excel sheets, SQL, Oracle, or any ODBC compliant database. This data can then be accessed directly. Information, metrics, and KPIs on the displays are automatically updated in real-time or on a schedule.
About Martin Guitar
C. F. Martin & Co. has been family owned and operated since the first guitar came off Christian Frederick Martin's first workbench in 1833. Martin guitars and strings are known for more than their unrivaled quality, craftsmanship, and tone. They are backed by an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices. The company's headquarters and primary factory are situated in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. The building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, includes the Martin Guitar Museum, where visitors can experience first-hand the handmade craftsmanship that goes into every instrument and learn about the company's history and culture. martinguitar.com
About Noventri
Noventri – a division of Specialized Communications Corporation (est. 1978) – succeeds by simplifying the digital signage/electronic bulletin board experience through solid automation and data-based content solutions. Noventri serves such names as Lockheed Martin, Fenway Park, Marriott CI/TY, and Pfizer in a wide range of industries worldwide. Noventri headquarters is located at 20940 Twin Springs Dr., Smithsburg, Maryland 21783-1510. noventri.com
