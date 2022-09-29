Every year, design experts passionately await for Sherwin Williams to announce the color of the year. This prediction is put out by several paint companies and guides the year's interior palettes globally. The experts at Twin Realty + Interiors dive into color pairings you'll be seeing in next year's interior design trends.
Hold on to your paint brushes because colors are making a comeback for 2023!
It's no secret that we all needed the serenity of neutrals this past year as we faced pandemic recovery. Now, the interior design world is ready to welcome colors with a bold statement. Every year, design experts passionately await for Sherwin Williams to announce the color of the year. This prediction is put out by several paint companies and we will dive into what each color means for next year's interior design trends.
Sherwin Williams announced their 2023 Color of the Year as 'Darkroom'. With delicious undertones of plum, it's a shade of black that gives a surprising warmth to a living space. It's "inspired by the desire to craft a comfortable, yet elegant and romantic home" (Sherwin Williams). With some well-placed gold and dark-stained wood accents, it's historic but inherently lovely at the same time. Sherwin Williams describes the color as classic for heritage interiors, yet modernly retro for a throwback inspired aesthetic (Sherwin Williams).
Don't let the bright richness of this color scare you off. Sherwin Williams included projected color trends which all pair beautifully with Darkroom by balancing it out with quieter shades.
What makes Darkroom so special is that it gives off vintage energy that gives your space character and history. It's a new neutral that creates dimension. So let's talk about a few of the palettes and materials that pair with this gorgeous shade:
Remembering the Past
This rich warm black is infused with brown undertones, making it an elegant and welcoming backdrop to any workspace. With some well-placed gold and dark-stained wood accents, it's historic but inherently lovely at the same time.
Diving into Nature
Paint colors pull from nature all the time, but not every color scheme tells a story quite like this one. Try blending Darkroom with earthy neutrals like Hot Cocoa, Pewter Green, and Austere Gray for a gentle touch of nature.
Romantic Glamor
Balancing Darkroom with Poetry Plum and Glamor creates a serene and romantic ambiance. When you hear the word "glamor," you may tend to think of over-the-top Hollywood, but this color combination trades in campy for understated elegance.
Bringing Vining Ivy Indoors
While many of the major palettes we're moving towards are a little muted, sometimes you just need to liven up a space with a splash of bold color. Historically, each paint company more than likely picks a color in the same palette but PPG Paints went in a totally different direction with their 2023 color of the year. Their chosen color, Vining Ivy, is a blue-green that blends darker shades with jewel tones. Sometimes it can be hard to envision a bolder color living comfortably in your home, though, so here are two other color concepts that would each pair well with Vining Ivy:
Calming Spaces
Even though it's brighter, Vining Ivy also has a very relaxing presence. Pair it with milky pastels, watery tones and warm neutrals and think of seaside views and ocean foam.
Bold and Subtle
We're going for balance here. Yin and Yang. So you'll want to match Vining Ivy, which is a little louder, with colors that show quiet strength. This palette recreates the world according to one's own rules with powerful contrasts between brights, clean pastels and strong neutrals.
