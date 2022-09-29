Aims to provide compassionate care during difficult transition times
ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caring Transitions, the leader in senior relocation and transition services, continues to expand its compassionate reach across the nation with its latest location. Caring Transitions of Round Rock is owned and operated by Monica Martinez. Martinez is committed to helping seniors downsize or declutter their homes.
Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a senior's transition with compassion, including decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on CTBIDS, the brand's widely popular auction platform, which can support its clients in liquidating unique and everyday treasures that many cherish.
Martinez decided to pursue business ownership in the senior-care industry after her father passed away four years ago. At Caring Transitions, Martinez wants to offer a stress-free experience for families who lost their loved ones and need help sorting through their belongings.
"The heaviness in one's heart to lose a loved one and then take care of their estate is insurmountable," said Caring Transitions franchisee Monica Martinez. "At Caring Transitions, we will give families the space to grieve by handling the packing, moving, and selling of their loved one's personal belongings."
While Caring Transitions specializes in helping seniors move to the next phase of their life, the company can help anyone downsize, right-size, or just move efficiently. As a long-term resident of Round Rock, Martinez believes there is a need for Caring Transitions' services in the community. She is thrilled to operate her business alongside her son, sister, and sister-in-law.
"There is an overwhelming demand for senior services in Round Rock," said Ray Fabik, president of Caring Transitions. "We look forward to seeing Martinez thrive as she provides compassionate care and support to her clients."
To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitions.com/
For more about franchising opportunities with Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitionsfranchise.com/.
About Caring Transitions
Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 250 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, right-sizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property.
For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.
Media Contact
Jacque Masse, Caring Transitions, 919-459-8167, jmasse@919marketing.com
SOURCE Caring Transitions