In Russia's Cyber Assault on America, a publication from the Enemy of the State Book Series, Charles Denyer reveals Vladimir Putin's deep, dark world of digital destruction and what's next for the United States, our allies, and the rest of the world.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Though the world is now well aware of Russia's meddling with the 2016 presidential election in the United States, that now-confirmed infiltration is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the nefarious tactics being employed by the former Soviet Union.
Russia seems to be hitting the United States—as well as its other enemies around the world—with a barrage of initiatives, from internet bots to expelling diplomats, and more. It seems as if Putin is hellbent on showcasing Russia's new, modern warfare strategies, as complex and perplexing as they can be to understand.
In Russia's Cyber Assault on America, A publication from the Enemy of the State Book Series, Charles Denyer reveals Vladimir Putin's deep, dark world of digital destruction and what's next for the United States, our allies, and the rest of the world.
Excerpts from Russia's Cyber Assault on America:
"Gerasimov's message... was crystal clear. Take decades-long tactics developed by the former Soviet Union, blend them with strategic military thinking on how to wage war, and hack away at your enemy with cyber weapons."
"Since 2007, Russia has employed what experts call "Offensive Cyber Operations" (OCO) against Estonia, Great Britain, France, the United States, and others. And the goal of such OCOs? To create division and dissent to undermine nations and their democratic principles. As Russia sees it, the more instability there is outside of their borders... the greater chance it can result in a competitive advantage for the Russian state."
"Over the last two decades, Russia has vastly increased its personnel, capabilities, and capacity to undertake a wide range of cyber operations. Therefore, expect Russia to be a thorn in America's side for years to come. We'll be doing battle with the Russians for the foreseeable future, just not with tanks, airplanes, and guns, but rather with computer systems in the new world of cyberspace."
The Enemy of the State book series is available on Amazon.
About Charles Denyer
Charles Denyer is an Austin-based cyber-security and national-security expert who has worked with hundreds of US and international organizations to help them obtain a true competitive advantage with cyber security, data privacy, and compliance. He consults regularly with top political and business leaders throughout the world, including former prime ministers, vice presidents of the United States, White House chiefs of staff, secretaries of State and Defense, ambassadors, high-ranking intelligence officials, CEOs, entrepreneurs, civic leaders and others. He is an established author, with multiple books currently in print, along with being the personal biographer to three US vice presidents.
Media Contact
Thomas Smith, Independent Public Relations Consultant, 2025550814, tpsmith62307@gmail.com
SOURCE Charles Denyer