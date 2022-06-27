SureChoice Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange launches its first commercial insurance product for small- and medium-sized businesses in Texas.
HOUSTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SureChoice Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (SURE), the member-owned insurance company for reliable coastal property protection whose policies are exclusively available through SageSure, has just launched its first commercial insurance product for small- and medium-sized businesses in Texas. SURE's business owners policy (BOP) combines both property and general liability coverage in one convenient, affordable package, addressing the most common risks for growing businesses.
Underwritten and distributed by SageSure, SURE's first commercial insurance product arrives at a time when other insurers are restricting coastal capacity in response to increased frequency and severity of catastrophe losses from hurricanes, extreme winter storms, and more.
"We are proud to bring competitive commercial insurance solutions to Texas's business community in partnership with SageSure," said Ed Konar, President of SURE. "Expanding our product offerings is central to our mission to be a source of reliable admitted capacity in coastal regions."
The market continues to witness the ongoing ramifications of underinsuring commercial property, compounded by rising property valuations in the current inflationary environment that go unaddressed. SageSure's disciplined product and underwriting approach ensures property is fully insured to value at bind and verified again post inspection. This diligence affirms that SURE's members are well protected.
"Our product approach remains focused on providing coverage that customers need and that producers want to sell," said Victor dos Santos, President of Commercial Insurance at SageSure. "We are excited to partner with SURE to bring our industry-leading quoting and binding capabilities and broad appetite for risk to the Texas market."
While other commercial insurers focus on a few niche classes, SURE's BOP program is available for more than 300 business classes, including restaurants, retail, offices, service and processing, wholesale, and lessors. SageSure also expanded its appetite to include artisan contractors with this launch.
SURE's BOP follows the release of its homeowners insurance flood endorsement that launched in Texas last month. To learn more about SURE and its products for homeowners and business owners, visit sureins.com.
About SURE
SureChoice Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (SURE) is the member-owned insurance company for reliable coastal property protection. Founded in 2021, SURE is managed by a team of experienced and passionate insurance leaders who believe in building a safer world, one coastal property at a time. With more than 100,000 policyholders and more than $150 million in-force premium to date, SURE has grown rapidly to meet the needs of challenging markets while prudently managing exposure. As the first Texas-domiciled reciprocal since 2004, SURE is customer-focused by design and offers homeowners, dwelling fire, flood, and commercial coverage through an exclusive partnership with SageSure. SURE is rated A, Exceptional, by Demotech, Inc. and is currently available in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Texas. To learn more, visit sureins.com.
About SageSure
SageSure is an insurance first, tech-forward managing general underwriter specializing in coastal residential and commercial property markets. SageSure offers more than 50 competitively priced insurance products in 14 coastal states on behalf of its carrier partners, serves 417,000 policyholders, and has more than $925 million in-force premium to date. Since its launch in 2009, SageSure has been pioneering property insurance through its market-leading online quoting and binding platform and its sophisticated risk modeling and scoring technology. SageSure distributes its products through a network of more than 11,500 insurance producers and national brokers who provide customers with expert advice on protecting their most important asset. For more information, visit sagesure.com.
Media Contact
James McKinsey, Kimball Hughes Public Relations, 6105597585, jmckinsey@kimballpr.com
SOURCE SageSure