DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named Zyston the 76th out of the Top 250 MSSPs for 2022. Zyston was featured on this list of the top Managed Security Service Providers for the third consecutive year.
The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2022 readership survey combined with the site's editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market's ongoing growth and evolution. Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.
"I am honored to be ranked 76th in the MSSP Alert Top 250 and pleased with our accelerated movement up the list over the last 24 months. I am proud to see Zyston ranked amongst some of the most recognized brands in cybersecurity in only our sixth year in operation." – Craig Stamm, Zyston CEO
"MSSP Alert congratulates Zyston on this year's honor," said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert. "The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide."
Significant Findings of MSSP Alert Research
- Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%) and ransomware (91%).
- MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26% from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.
- Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek out partners to deliver MDR (managed detection and response), XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), Incident Response and other key services.
The Human Factor Makes the Difference No matter how great your cybersecurity software is, it's only as good as the people behind it. Zyston are constantly improving the way they approach information security and managed security services, ensuring its customers always have the tools and support they need to move forward and grow their businesses with confidence. The bottom line? Cybersecurity is as critical to your business as your health is to you, personally. If you don't know your risks, you can't take decisive action, but it's within your power to act.
CyberCAST – Zyston's Security Program Maturity Software
CyberCAST enhances Zyston's managed security services, illuminating critical insights into an organization's threat susceptibility and informing a dynamic cybersecurity strategy that matures over time.
Starting with a combination of technical penetration testing and a detailed security assessment, CyberCAST benchmarks your vulnerability against industry standards, resulting in a quantitative security risk score and providing a foundation for a cybersecurity strategy tailored to the organization's specific needs.
The penetration test component focuses on evaluating findings based on business risk, and categorizing vulnerabilities based on systemic and process-related issues.
From there, Zyston develops both a strategic and tactical roadmap to improve your security score over time and to strengthen and mature your cybersecurity posture
When searching for an innovative MSSP provider for your mid-sized company's cybersecurity needs, Zyston is a clear choice.
About Zyston
Zyston is a managed security service (MSSP & XDR) provider with offices in Dallas, TX, Atlanta, GA, Austin, TX, San Francisco, CA, and Denver, CO. We are dedicated to supporting businesses with a comprehensive range of MSSP & XDR services required to build and operate a mature and cost-effective information security program. Our consulting, staffing, and managed security services represent the best cyber program management on the market today.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative.Click here to learn more.
