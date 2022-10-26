Boostlingo VP of Language Access, Caroline Remer, and HubSpot VP of Localization, Nataly Kelly will host meet up, "Women Driving Tech Innovation for Good"
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals revealed that the 2023 lineup will include Boostlingo's "Women Driving Tech Innovation for Good," a meetup for like-minded tech employees to discuss how their profession can produce positive change. The event will be hosted by Caroline Remer, VP of Language Access at Boostlingo, and Nataly Kelly, VP of Localization at HubSpot.
"My career in tech began from a mission to help more people get access to the services they need," said Remer. "My hope is that this meetup will be a chance for leaders like me to come together and be inspired by what's possible to achieve when we think of our careers as centers for change."
SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture.
An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music, and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2023 will take place March 10 - 19, 2023 in Austin.
Boostlingo proposed this meetup as a way to engage with professionals coming in from all over the world for what has become an iconic part of the Austin event calendar. As a tech company based in Austin, the interpreting technology company uses innovative technology to expand language access and improve global communication.
"For our team this meetup is a chance to connect with other tech professionals looking to build a culture where women can thrive and bring their passions to work," said Boostlingo VP of People, Nina Siglin. "As a company full of Austinites, we couldn't think of a better venue for these discussions than SXSW."
