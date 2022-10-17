During the Pandemic, there was a thriving network of business owners dedicated to promoting and expanding black-owned businesses on ClubHouse, a social audio platform available in the AppStore. This organization is known as the Black Owned Business Club. Now This organization currently has over 20,000 African American members, many of whom are business owners, experts, and new business owners eager to learn, and it is rapidly expanding. The club is run by 2019 Cancer survivor Demetrion Ware. "I saw how many Black-owned businesses had been devastated by the pandemic, with some having to downsize and others having to close their doors completely," Ware said.
During the Pandemic, there was a thriving network of business owners that formed dedicated to promoting and expanding black-owned businesses on ClubHouse, a social audio platform available in the AppStore. This organization is known as the Black Owned Business Club. Today this organization currently has over 20,000 African American members, many of whom are business owners, experts, and new business owners eager to learn, and it is rapidly expanding. The club is run by 2019 Cancer survivor Demetrion Ware. "I saw how many Black-owned businesses had been devastated by the pandemic, with some having to downsize and others having to shut down completely," Ware said. Demetrion founded the Black Owned Business Club to assist in achieving his goal of ensuring the success of black-owned businesses during any time rather than only during pandemics and recessions. He says, "People always focus on Black Businesses when someone is killed like George Floyd or Trayvon Martin, or during pandemics, and recessions or whatever. Then everyone wants to make pledges of money to our community that never happen, paint walls with "Black Lives Matter", and take down statues of racists while the community still struggles."
Demetrion Ware, the CEO of Keravada, a multimillion-dollar African-American beauty brand, is no stranger to the world of thriving businesses. He established the Black Owned Business Club to help other black-owned businesses become successful and expand their operations. On the new social audio platform known as Clubhouse, the Black Owned Business Club currently has over 20,000 members who are Black Owned Businesses or Future Black Owned Businesses. The club's membership has grown to include wealthy CEOs, Senators, Congressmen, and even reality television stars. The group also includes grant specialists, government contracting experts, incorporation and financing experts, accountants, and attorneys who meet on a weekly basis to share knowledge with audience members on his show, "How To Grow A Black Business." This is a program that takes place within the club and allows a panel of business experts to strut their stuff on the "Clubhouse" audio stage while also advising audience members on any business-related issues they may be experiencing. "Any African American business owner seeking insight, having a specific issue, or simply wanting to listen in," Mr. Ware says, "may come to the club on a daily basis and learn from a cast of specialists at no cost." He continues, "We have recently expanded the platform to YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcast under the name Black-Owned Business Club to reach a larger audience."
The Black Owned Business Club can be found here
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvxcfxDV1hxwZ6FzlVmABnA
Linked In
https://www.linkedin.com/company/black-owned-business-club/
https://twitter.com/blackbizclub
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/4djDiEiCCJPm4YJ0q1f2hZ
KeraVada
