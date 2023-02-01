Data-driven Marketing Leader Named Honoree in Prestigious List of Thriving San Antonio Businesses
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stirista, a data-driven marketing leader, today announced it was named as an honoree in San Antonio Business Journal's Business of the Year list, highlighting top businesses who overcame challenges brought about by Covid-19 including lingering supply chain issues, worker shortage and higher-costs of goods and services. The list includes thriving local businesses such as general contractors, retail, real estate, health care, advertising, restaurants and more.
"Despite changing economic realities, 2022 was an incredible year for Stirista and we are pleased to stand alongside so many impressive businesses in our community," said Stirista founder and CEO Ajay Gupta. "As we look into the crystal ball for 2023, we are proud to say that brand marketers will continue to turn to Stirista for critical data-driven digital marketing and identity solutions for core and emergent digital channels."
Stirista's success in 2022 is largely a result of the company's ongoing development of important identity-driven and omnichannel execution solutions, including a new multicultural product and onboarding solution. Boasting continued growth in 2022, Stirista was honored as a fastest growing company in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list , ranked No. 105 on Inc. Magazine's list of the southwest region's fastest-growing private companies and most recently included in the San Antonio Business Journal's Fast Track Award list.
"Representing all facets of the amazing businesses in San Antonio, the honorees of this year's SABJ Business of the Year list are a true reflection of our community's most inspiring pioneers who have prospered through change," said Ed Arnold, Editor-in-Chief of San Antonio Business Journal. "We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements and look forward to watching your successes in 2023."
Stirista is a leader in data-driven marketing combining data, email, and digital prowess to help clients acquire and retain customers. Named one of America's fastest growing private companies in 2022, Stirista offers clients a unique data-driven experience by utilizing precise audience data combined with access to Stirista's proprietary ESP and DSP platforms to yield the fastest time-to-market actionable insights and optimized campaigns. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
