SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CAP Digisoft Solutions, Inc. has announced the opening of a new call center office in El Salvador. The state-of-the-art facility, located in the heart of San Salvador, will serve as a growth solution for companies seeking to expand their market share and improve their customer service operations. The new call center office is equipped with the latest technology and staffed with a team of highly trained professionals known as the "Growth Team". They are ready to handle a wide range of customer service and sales support inquiries for CAP Digisoft and their clients.
CEO Arun Kumar stated that the expansion is a testament to the company's commitment to helping clients grow their businesses. He believes that the new call center office in El Salvador will help companies achieve their market expansion goals through top-quality service and support.
CAP Digisoft is excited to be a part of the local community in El Salvador and to provide employment opportunities to the talented workforce. The company looks forward to using the El Salvador Growth Team to build long-lasting relationships with clients and helping them succeed in their business endeavors.
About CAP Digisoft Solutions, Inc. Founded in 2003, CAP Digisoft Solutions, Inc. has been delivering software, KPO, and idea to product solutions to over 1000 small, medium, and larger corporations in the USA. They specialize in web and custom software development, medical-legal knowledge process outsourcing, go-to-market strategy, product positioning, and digital marketing, and have earned an A+ rating from the BBB as a premier provider of digital solutions.
