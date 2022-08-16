CUNA Mutual Group donated $5,000 to the Neighborhood CU Foundation, the first public donation since the foundation launched in late 2020.
DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last month, Neighborhood CU Foundation received a donation of $5,000 from CUNA Mutual Group.
CUNA Mutual Group is always looking for new ways to support initiatives that impact credit union members for the better. With more than 1,000 supporters of the Neighborhood CU Foundation, its mission is to help Texans make smart financial choices in money management and attain financial prosperity. The foundation is actively working towards financial inclusion and empowerment for Texan residents by offering free virtual financial literacy workshops and free educational resources that cover a variety for all walks of life.
"We're proud to serve as Neighborhood Credit Union's strategic partner fostering continuous alignment to our core values, with members always at our center working to build equity in the communities we live in and serve," said Dawn Denton, CUNA Mutual Group vice president of sales. "Making this contribution to the Foundation elevates our purpose and lives into our mission and belief that everyone deserves a brighter financial future."
"We are beyond thankful for the generous donation from our partners at CUNA Mutual Group," said Jessie Swendig, Neighborhood CU Foundation president. "This donation will greatly impact our efforts as we work to provide financial empowerment for all in the great state of Texas!"
About CUNA Mutual Group: Built on the principle of "people helping people," CUNA Mutual Group is an insurance, investment, and financial services company that believes a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. Through their company culture, community engagement, and products and solutions, CUNA Mutual Group works to create a more equitable financial system that helps to improve the lives of those served and in society. For more information, visit cunamutual.com.
About Neighborhood CU Foundation: The Neighborhood CU Foundation was created to improve the lives of those in Texas by promoting financial wellness, providing access to financial education, and raising the overall level of financial literacy. Our primary goal is to help consumers make smart financial choices in money management and attain financial prosperity. We focus on guidance, assistance and support in financial health initiatives.
Media Contact
Jessie Swendig, Neighborhood CU Foundation, 2147489393, news@myncu.com
SOURCE Neighborhood CU Foundation