The growing free legal information site is helping lawyers showcase their expertise and connect with new potential clients by adding their video content to BookLawyer's searchable databases.
DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BookLawyer.com—the free legal information site for people and small businesses—is now adding a new type of content to its extensive databases of free legal information. In addition to its 1,600 explanations of common legal topics, informative short articles written by lawyers, and anonymous questions answered by lawyers, the BookLawyer site will now display video content submitted by lawyers.
It's a move intended to benefit both lawyers and the public by providing more free legal information in an entertaining format—and giving lawyers in small firms an economical (free) way to market their services to new potential clients.
Lawyers who register on BookLawyer.com can upload informative legal videos directly to the site, helping them reach new potential clients. The videos may provide legal information for individuals or small businesses and can help lawyers connect with these potential clients at the very moment they are considering hiring a lawyer.
Neal Nagely, founder and CEO of BookLawyer, points out that "many lawyers in small law firms have a wealth of experience and expertise, but they may not have the time and resources to commit to an extensive social media presence like a YouTube channel." "BookLawyer is making it easy and inexpensive for these lawyers to share some of their knowledge in a way that's a win-win for everyone. By posting video content on BookLawyer, lawyers can build awareness of their knowledge and services and connect with new potential clients—while the public benefits from free access to the lawyers' professional insights."
"At BookLawyer, we believe everyone should have affordable access to quality legal information and services," Nagely said. "BookLawyer's mission is to give all people the confidence, dignity, and freedom that come with knowing they have affordable access to a lawyer who will help get them the benefits and protections of the law and our legal system." The new video upload feature supports that mission by providing another way for people and small businesses to consume and learn from BookLawyer's content.
"BookLawyer is passionate about making the law accessible to all in a meaningful way," Nagely said. "Because whether you consider yourself rich or poor, or somewhere in between, some of life's most important decisions are legal decisions."
About BookLawyer.com
BookLawyer was founded by Neal Nagely in 2006 to help individuals and small businesses get free answers to their legal questions while helping lawyers who are solo practitioners and in small firms efficiently market their services.
The BookLawyer site works like a free virtual legal encyclopedia, where users can browse through explanations of nearly 1,600 common legal topics, search hundreds of short articles written by lawyers (Quick Summaries), and watch informative videos created by lawyers.
With a free BookLawyer account users can also post questions anonymously in the Ask a Lawyer forum and receive answers from one or more lawyers. And if an individual or small business owner needs help finding a lawyer in their state, city, or town with specific legal expertise, they can use the Find a Lawyer tool on the BookLawyer site.
For more information, visit http://www.BookLawyer.com.
