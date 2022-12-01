The New Boutique Hotel is Located at the Doorstep of the Texas Medical Center Featuring 5-Star Service with Luxurious Taste
HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized lifestyle operator, has added Blossom Hotel Houston to its Latitudes: Lifestyle by Crescent collection.
Recently awarded TripAdvisor's Hottest New Hotel in the U.S. for 2022 and named one of Houston's top three hotels in TripAdvisor and Expedia, Blossom Hotel Houston offers 267 brand new guestrooms and suites with over 9,000 square feet of elevated meeting and events spaces. The 5-star property opened in February and features luxurious details and finishes, including spacious living areas with plenty of natural light, refined décor and a lunar-inspired color palette. Guests can enjoy elite amenities inclusive of an outdoor rooftop swimming pool and lounge, elevated culinary offerings, and a Peloton-equipped fitness center.
Ideally located near top local attractions, guests staying at Blossom Hotel Houston can easily travel to NRG Stadium, the Houston Zoo, the Museum District, and an abundance of world-class restaurants and shopping venues via a complimentary Mercedes-Benz shuttle service provided by the property.
The hotel's refined style is further evident throughout its multi-functional event venues. Accommodating all scales of events from small staff meetings to grand galas entertaining up to 350 guests, Blossom Hotel Houston's event planning staff expertly cater to every whim with ease.
"In the center of a bustling city, the Blossom Hotel Houston offers a tranquil oasis," said Michael George, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "The property reflects the city's rich culture with an internationally-focused concept, making it truly unique and the perfect addition to Crescent's Latitudes portfolio of forward-thinking modern properties."
To learn more about the Blossom Hotel Houston, view photos, or make a reservation, please visit the hotel website or call 832-734-8888.
About Crescent Hotels & Resorts
Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 100 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside resorts.
Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit https://www.crescenthotels.com/ and http://www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.
About Blossom Hotel Houston
Blossom Hotel Houston offers an innovative international experience rooted deeply in Space City. The hotel puts guests just steps away from the largest medical center in the world and Houston's top-notch businesses and entertainment venues, and as the closest luxury hotel to NRG Stadium, it is also minutes away from popular Houston attractions. Whether traveling for medical needs, business or pleasure, guests can enjoy the diversity of Houston, which is also reflected in the hotel's chic nods to the city's aerospace roots, while taking advantage of the hotel's retail shopping, two chef-focused restaurants, unmatched amenities and services, luxury guestrooms and a plethora of event and meeting spaces. For more information, please visit http://www.BlossomHouston.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Sarah Viollis, CIIC PR, 1 845-358-3920 Ext: 16, cconlan@ciicpr.com
SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts