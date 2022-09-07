As a Leading Strategic Sustainability and Carbon Emissions Verification Supplier, SGS' Verification Authenticates the Methodology and Calculation Process Behind Post-Purchase Platform's Sustainability Product
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AfterShip, a leading post-purchase and tracking platform for leading retailers, today announced that Standard Global Services (SGS), a leading strategic sustainability and carbon emissions verification supplier, has verified the methodology and calculation process behind its Carbon Emission Report product. This authentication gives AfterShip's Carbon Emission Report an additional layer of legitimacy with its customers, who want to provide top-notch service while also reducing their negative impact on the environment.
Consumers prioritize sustainability when shopping online more than ever before. As seen in data featured in AfterShip's Sustainability Report, more than 58% of shoppers purchased from a brand during the last six months because of its sustainability initiatives. Additionally, 64% think that brands should reliably and consistently measure their carbon emissions, and 62% chose to support a brand that measures its environmental impact over a brand that does not. It's becoming evident that retailers should incorporate sustainability efforts in order to attract customers or risk them shopping elsewhere.
"We are very proud to earn the SGS verification for our Carbon Emission Report product," said Teddy Chan, Co-Founder and CEO at AfterShip. "Retailers and DTC brands and their customers care about sustainability now more than ever — and with good reason. Our Carbon Emission Report gives proactive companies of all sizes a powerful tool for calculating and disclosing carbon emissions in real time, which is the first step towards making important environmental improvements."
AfterShip's Carbon Emission Report enables reatilers to measure their emissions by calculating data on total CO2 emission trends over time, broken down by distance traveled, parcel weight, and shipment method. This information supports operational changes in merchants' sustainability initiatives, including reducing the distance traveled per order.
By providing access to data that helps companies make eco-conscious delivery decisions, the Carbon Emission Report fosters sustainable and transparent business practices between AfterShip, eCommerce platforms including Shopify, Magento, and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and shoppers. By supporting more than 980 carriers worldwide, including USPS, FedEx, and UPS, AfterShip also helps retailers use single or multiple carriers to track the parcels traveled and their carbon footprint.
SGS boasts more than 144 years of experience advising clients on strategic sustainability practices, inspiring and empowering them to proactively drive positive impact. With diverse experience in greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting as an auditor and technical expert, the SGS team provides GHG services in a wide variety of sectors including commercial operations, industrial, chemical, manufacturing, land use, logistics, and more.
About AfterShip:
Founded in 2012, AfterShip is a post-purchase platform that helps companies improve the consumer experience, increase revenue, and build brand loyalty. With more than 10,000 customers, AfterShip is used by leading marketplaces such as eBay, Wish, and Etsy, as well as iconic brands such as Gymshark, Kylie Cosmetics, Murad, and Kate Sommervile. AfterShip offers branded shipment tracking, notifications, returns, and exchanges, leading to increased sales and fewer WISMO tickets. Integrating with more than 930 carriers worldwide, AfterShip is the solution of choice for multinational organizations or those looking to grow internationally.
