Hip-hop artist & maven for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Ryan "Wheelz" Schmidt hosts "Ryan's Day 12," benefiting non-profit organization "Inspiration on Wheelz" for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – featuring live music, raffle/auction, kid's activities, "The Wasabi Challenge." and feature 10 of Austin's most popular musical acts and a performance by Wheelz himself.
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating its 12th year, Ryan's Day returns it's live music fundraiser to Hanovers Draught Haus in Pflugerville, Texas after a 2-year hiatus from the stage. "As long as Ryan goes on, we go on, and the show goes on. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy doesn't take breaks" says Lesile Schmidt, Ryan's mother. "Being virtual was great. We were able to bring international acts that haven't been able to join us in the past, but now it's time for Ryan to get on stage again with the best musicians in Austin and show everyone how music saves his life on a daily basis."
This years' event will be held at the original Hanovers Draught Haus live music venue in Pflugerville, Texas located at 108 E. Main St., Austin, TX. 78660 on Sunday November 13th from 2– 8pm. This family-friendly event will feature 10 of Austin's most popular musical acts and a performance by Wheelz himself. Food and drink specials will be served throughout the day. Other festivities include: dunk tank, kid's activities, prize raffle, live auction, and the 7th annual "WASABI CHALLENGE."
Former UT Coach Mack Brown comments, "Anyone that is involved with this awful disease knows Wheelz and what he's done to promote and educate people to try and get a cure… he's working every year, and I know the rapping's going really, really well."
Ryan's Day 12 will also be marking the release of his new CD, "Music Saved My Life." In addition to this new collection, Wheelz has 3 full length CD's available: "In The Beginning," "Determined" and "2Determined."
The mission of the organization is to improve the treatment, quality of life, and long-term outlook for all individuals affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) through research, advocacy, education, and compassion. DMD is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed during early childhood and is progressive causing muscle disorder that causes loss of muscle function and independence.
DETAILS: "Ryan's Day" is an annual celebration open to the public on Sunday November 13th, 2022 from 2-8pm at Hanovers Draught Haus located at 108 E. Main St., Pflugerville, TX. 78660. $10 requested donation, but not required. Family-friendly, handicapped friendly.
FACEBOOK PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/RollintoEndDuchenne
"Wheelz" music video for "Searching:" http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcy1kuagRsA
Darius Weems WASABI CHALLENGE backstory: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIZ0wNhYwio
EVENT CONTACT - Leslie Schmidt: 512-587-2091
"Inspiration on Wheelz" is committed to raising public awareness through education, music, and annual event "Ryan's Day" to help find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
