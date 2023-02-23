Glorious Gaming Product Line Now Available in Over 230 Stores
DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glorious, a global leader in PC-gaming peripheral hardware, announces its expansion into the US market through a new retail partnership with Best Buy. Through this national partnership, Glorious products will be available to purchase both online and at select Best Buy store locations across the country.
Glorious will bring its range of high-performance PC Gaming peripherals to Best Buy shelves, including its lineup of ultralight gaming mice and its "GMMK" keyboards - the first fully "custom" mechanical keyboards in the store. Glorious has rapidly gained popularity among the global gaming enthusiasts community, standing out in an increasingly crowded market by making top-end, high-quality peripherals more accessible to a broader group of consumers at reasonable prices.
"We're proud to have our products available in Best Buy brick-and-mortar stores throughout the US," said Pat Wachendorf, CEO of Glorious. "To be able to touch and feel the quality of our keyboards or the shape & texture of our mice makes all the difference. We're excited to bring this experience nationwide and make some new Glorious fans!"
Glorious' approach to gaming hardware is maintaining a simplified product offering by combining enthusiast-requested features into "perfect gaming products."
Best Buy now offers several categories of Glorious products, including gaming mice, mechanical keyboards, mouse pads, keycap sets, switches, and other accessories. Whether a casual hobbyist or e-sports pro, Glorious invites you to visit select in-store Best Buy locations throughout the USA or http://www.bestbuy.com to upgrade your battle station.
About Glorious™
Glorious™ is a lifestyle PC gaming hardware company dedicated to changing the status quo of an industry in dire need of a shakeup. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Glorious produces PC Gaming hardware & accessories engineered for elite-level performance, premium quality, and high-end aesthetics while staying affordable for everyday gamers.
Media Contact
Aub Driver, Glorious, 1 6468382212, media@gloriousgaming.com
SOURCE Glorious