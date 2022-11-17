U.S. Oral Surgery Management is excited to announce four new partnerships across three states: Texas, Illinois and Washington. Founded in November 2017, USOSM was the first company of its kind. USOSM continues to lead the industry today with more than 170 oral and maxillofacial surgery practice locations across 24 states and a 100% partner practice retention rate.
IRVING, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is excited to announce four new partnerships across three states: Texas, Illinois and Washington. The new partner practices include: Oral & Facial Surgery Group of East Texas; Caprock Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of West Texas; Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons for Northern Illinois; and Central Sound Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery of Washington state.
Founded in November 2017, USOSM was the first company of its kind, and it continues to lead the industry today with more than 170 oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice locations across 24 states. In addition, it has a 100% partner practice retention rate and nearly 50% of the company is owned by the oral surgeons themselves.
"We're delighted to continue our expansion across multiple states. We've successfully closed more than 20 partnerships this year, and we look forward to continuing that momentum," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. "Our growth has been fueled by multiple factors. Chief among them is the quality of the practices that we partner with. From the beginning, we've formed partnerships with the industry's top surgeons, who are leaders in their specialty. We also offer a unique equity model, which is key to our identity and a driving factor in our growth."
About the new partners:
Oral & Facial Surgery Group of East Texas has offices in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Led by board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon Gregory S. Tate, DDS, MD – Oral & Facial Surgery Group of East Texas provides a full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures. Dr. Tate's specific clinical interests include implant dentistry, cosmetic procedures – such as eyelid surgery and lip augmentation – trauma surgery, and facial cancer removal and reconstruction. Dr. Tate is actively involved with a wide variety of professional organizations and serves on the church council at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nacogdoches and as a leader in Trail Life USA.
Dr. Tate teams with local dentists and the OnXX Digital Lab to restore patients' smiles in just two days, using dental implants and 3D-printed prosthetic teeth. This system uses specialized cameras to capture implant positions and is more accurate than the impression-based method. Full-arch implants done in this way also enable patients to "test drive" their new teeth, so to speak. If the patient isn't completely satisfied, modifications can be made quickly and easily.
Caprock Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is located in Lubbock, Texas, and is led by board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon Ramsey M. Fanous, DDS. Dr. Fanous has more than 25 years of experience treating patients with a wide variety of OMS needs. He is passionate about providing the highest quality, personalized care for patients of all ages, while streamlining his surgical practice with a highly efficient business model and the latest OMS technology.
One of Caprock Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery's special offerings is Yomi robot guided dental implants, which are extremely precise. Caprock Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is the only OMS practice in West Texas that offers Yomi. It is the first and only robot-assisted technology for dental surgery, according to manufacturer Neocis.
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons for Northern Illinois is an OMS practice with two board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons -- Todd M. Anderson, DDS, and David M. Junck, DDS. It is the only OMS practice with board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons, county-wide. According to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, this is the highest credential that can be obtained in the specialty.
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons for Northern Illinois has been treating patients in Sycamore since its incorporation in 1991. The surgeons provide a full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures. The surgical staff are experienced and certified oral and maxillofacial surgical assistants, who assist in the administration of IV sedation, as well as inhalation and general anesthesia.
Central Sound Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery has two office locations in Washington. One is in Lakewood and the other is in Silverdale. Led by Tracy R. Johnson, DDS, the practice offers a wide variety of oral and maxillofacial procedures, such as dental implants, extractions, wisdom tooth removal, bone grafting, facial trauma reconstruction and more.
Dr. Johnson is a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon with more than 25 years of experience treating patients with a wide variety of OMS needs. Prior to entering private practice, Dr. Johnson spent a number of years as a dentist and later as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon for the U.S. Navy. At the culmination of his naval career, he served as the department head of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Service at the Naval Hospital Bremerton.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 24 states. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
