DALLAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for selling custom branded merchandise to groups, recently announced Leonid Rozkin as Chief Executive Officer. Rozkin, who was previously OMG's Chief Financial Officer, will assume day-to-day leadership and join OMG's Board of Directors. Dave Dutch, OMG's CEO since 2019, has transitioned from his current role and has been named Executive Chairman.
In addition to this leadership announcement, CIBC Innovation Banking is providing a debt facility to the company to enhance growth and accelerate the launch of strategic partnerships and products.
As the new CEO, Rozkin will continue to deliver on the legacy Dutch has cultivated, while also continuing to scale the company's operations with a goal to be the number one online store platform for Team Dealers, Promotional Products Distributors, and Decorators. Dutch will continue to coordinate with Rozkin, but his focus will be on developing and enhancing partnerships that bring enhanced solutions to clients.
"Leo brings the experience and attitude required to help lead OMG into the next stage of our business as we expand offerings to clients and accelerate growth," commented Dutch. "I look forward to the next set of milestones OMG accomplishes under Leo's capable leadership."
Rozkin has over a decade of private equity, investment banking, and financial experience. During his time at JPMorgan, Rozkin helped several SaaS companies go public and advised on the largest SaaS transactions at the time, totaling $8B. Prior to OMG, Rozkin was Vice President at Francisco Partners, a technology-focused private equity firm with $14B of assets raised to date, where he was responsible for nine software investments, representing $4B+ of enterprise value.
"Dutch has gone above and beyond for the team at OMG, and his commitment to the company's success has made a lasting impression on so many," Rozkin said. "My hope is to propel OMG forward, and to continue driving innovation accelerated with our new funding from CIBC Innovation Banking that helps our clients break into new markets and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving industry."
About OrderMyGear
OrderMyGear (OMG) is an industry-leading sales tool, empowering distributors, decorators, and dealers to create sleek, retail-like online stores for every customer – big or small. Since 2008, OMG has been on a mission to simplify the process of selling branded products and apparel to groups and improve the ordering experience. With easy-to-use tools and unmatched support, the OMG platform powers online stores for over 3,500 clients generating more than $1.5 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com.
