Stephen A. Rogers announces the release of 'Pieces of 8'
FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephen A. Rogers announces his entry into the publishing scene with the release of "Pieces of 8" (published by Archway Publishing), a collection of eight poems that lead others through one man's explorations of God, spirituality, and the world around him.
In a poetic spiritual journey that combines the esoteric with the exoteric, Rogers reflects on renewal, transformation, forgiveness, a leap of faith, the light of the one shining through man, good men who tell lies at confession to an insincere priest, an enduring love that befriends a soul, a crippling social disease eaten from the devil's table, and much more.
An excerpt from the poem "Alchemy" reads:
A leap of faith for an untamed heart
to transform shadow, through alchemist art
a sorcerer's apprentice traveling through time
head in the clouds, where dreams are mined
carrying memories of time once spent
a willful pilgrim, honing tools of ascent
traversing patterns; the collective mind
etched in memories from a once upon time
through vices, virtues, the path to ascend
to the higher self, knowing souls never end
"Poetry about spiritual alchemy is a new concept that is gaining popularity in our society. it captures aspects of consciousness as it relates to the metaphysical. The connective tissue between what is seen and unseen," Rogers says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "I want them to relate to the concept of a spirit having a physical experience, not a physical being having a spiritual experience requiring a shaman or priests." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846171-pieces-of-8
"Pieces of 8"
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 70 pages | ISBN 9781665732116
E-Book | 70 pages | ISBN 9781665732123
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Stephen A. Rogers writes poetry and short stories somewhere in Texas.
