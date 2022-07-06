Lawsuit alleges breach of fiduciary duties, misappropriating trade secrets, and breaching his employee confidentiality agreement
FORT WORTH, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crimson Engineered Solutions, LLC d/b/a Certrec Corporation (Certrec), a leading provider of regulatory compliance software and services, has filed a lawsuit in Federal Court in Fort Worth, TX, against former employee JC Culberson. Mr. Culberson is a former manager in Certrec's North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) compliance department.
The lawsuit alleges that prior to Mr. Culberson's departure to his new employer, Electric Power Engineers, LLC, Mr. Culberson breached his fiduciary duties by improperly soliciting Certrec employees to depart with him to a competitor while he was still employed by Certrec. The lawsuit also alleges additional claims including misappropriating Certrec's trade secrets related to its regulatory compliance services, and breaching his employee confidentiality agreements with Certrec.
Discovery and depositions are proceeding in the case.
Certrec is committed to protecting its intellectual property, trade secrets, and confidential information, including but not limited to, its regulatory compliance materials that it has spent thousands of employee-hours to develop and revise, which form the bases of its claims against Mr. Culberson.
Certrec is committed to a compliance marketplace and environment in which a level playing field in competition is the standard.
The case is Crimson Engineered Solutions, LLC d/b/a Certrec Corporation v. Culberson, Civil Action No. 4:21-cv-01126, in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division.
About Certrec:
Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions for the energy industry with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec's SaaS applications and consulting know-how have helped hundreds of power generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance and reduce their risks. Certrec's engineers and business teams bring a cumulative 1,500 years of working experience in regulatory areas of compliance, engineering, and operations, including nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other Registered Entities generation and transmission.
Certrec has helped more than 120 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 50+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified and has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 2 examination.
