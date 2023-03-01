Woodland Mills Inc., an industry leader in forestry equipment, expanded its distribution capabilities to Houston, Texas, on March 1, 2023. Ontario-based Woodland Mills now possesses 100,000 square feet of operating space in North America, allowing the company to support customers better and help enhance shipping efficiency in the US.
HOUSTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Woodland Mills Inc., an industry leader in best-valued forestry equipment, expanded its distribution capabilities to Houston, Texas. This strategically located warehouse will enable faster delivery of Woodland Mills products to regional US customers while suppressing cost pressures to avoid freight increases.
In addition to the innovative design and durability of its portable sawmills, wood chippers, and other forestry equipment, Woodland Mills is known for its unparalleled customer service. The Texas warehouse demonstrates the company's steadfast commitment to the Woodland Mills community by ensuring reliable and convenient ordering for customers.
Woodland Mills Co-Founder Neil Bramley mentioned frequent discussions over shipping and freight within the Woodland Mills team and across the industry.
"You hear about the price of gas, the price of diesel, and all the surcharges," Bramley outlined.
"That was our big driver—not wanting to charge the customer more freight to do the same thing," added Woodland Mills Co-Founder Josh Malcolm. "We just looked at those positives for the end consumer and thought, 'If it works for them, it works for us, too.'"
Port Perry, Ontario-based Woodland Mills now possesses 100,000 square feet of operating space in North America. This new distribution location adds to the company's North American footprint. It joins two existing US warehouses in Portland, Oregon, and Buffalo, New York, respectively, as well as two locations in Canada.
The new Houston location will allow Woodland Mills to utilize Port Houston, giving the company a third port of entry in the US. This diversity will help enhance shipping efficiency and mitigate the impacts of elevated port congestion. Regional consumers will no longer have to wait for their orders to ship from the Oregon or New York locations.
Get capable, durable forestry equipment from Woodland Mills at https://woodlandmills.com/
About Woodland Mills Inc.: Through cost-effective manufacturing, innovative design processes, and direct-to-customer sales, Woodland Mills has become a global leader, offering the best-valued forestry equipment in the industry. Since its founding in 2009, Woodland Mills has prioritized delivering value through design and peerless customer service for hobbyists and DIY landowners.
