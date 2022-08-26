SafetyStratus joins with STP Compliance Suite to further support user communities in staying ahead of regulatory changes.
PLANO, Texas, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyStratus, the enterprise EH&S software platform company that offers a human experience in a digital world and empowers user communities to maximize their Environmental, Health, and Safety (EH&S) programs, is announcing its partnership with STP ComplianceEHS. This combination comes as another step towards achieving the companies' shared vision of holistically meeting the safety and compliance needs of individual user communities and driving industry transformation.
STP ComplianceEHS enables its clients to achieve regulatory compliance through an information portal complete with customizable inspection protocols, powerful search functionality, frequently updated publications, access to regulatory databases, and other top resources. Their features cover a wide range of legal requirement topics, including environmental considerations, transportation, business practices, and standards for health and safety. The team of experts at STP ComplianceEHS serves communities in the United States, Canada, and internationally.
SafetyStratus' VP of Operations, Cary Usrey, elaborates on the mutually beneficial elements of this partnership. "Working together, we can support the safety efforts of our customers in a greater capacity than we could apart. This collaboration allows for easier accessibility to compliance information that is relevant to our specific user communities. The assistance from STP simplifies the process of completely integrating our software. Additionally, STP's commitment to excellence shines in the quality their expertise adds to SafetyStratus' configurable audits and scheduling. The idea of shared learning and service is one of the best aspects of the EH&S community, and we are extremely proud to be able to exemplify that."
With SafetyStratus' EH&S software platform fully integrated, users can benefit from real-time tracking of rich data from inspections, proactive safety observations, and comprehensive reports. Combining that offering with applicable guidelines from STP ComplianceEHS helps safety stakeholders more accurately measure their progress and meet safety objectives. The addition of the STP Compliance Suite to the inspection management software that SafetyStratus provides will accelerate user communities' access to regulatory information, delivering greater compliance and productivity across inspection cycles. Companies of all sizes can enhance their ability to interpret real-time performance data, visualize and leverage actionable insights from analytics, and stay ahead of regulatory changes.
