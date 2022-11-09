Inc. 5000 recognizes Red Comet as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States.
FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Red Comet is No. 4205 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list provides a glimpse of the most dynamic segment of the American economy, which keeps its wheels moving—its independent small businesses.
"This is incredible - especially given 2021's unexpected challenges and market shifts," said President Ms. Sapna Ganeshan. "We had to remain resilient and flexible as the education segment faced another seismic shift – this time, a post-pandemic one. There was no more business as usual - again. As students returned to schools in droves, schools began to grapple with the learning loss issues created by the pandemic," said Managing Director Dr. Jay Srinivasan. "Once again, Red Comet responded with customized solutions to meet the school's and district's needs."
"Schools started to use Red Comet's K-12 curriculum to help identify students' learning gaps and use the curriculum to close the gaps. In addition, Red Comet's individualized skill-building capability through a personalized online curriculum helped many schools and students adjust to an ever-shifting new reality. A reality "that's especially true these days, which, with each passing month, seems, disturbingly, less like a pandemic-induced anomaly but more like a way of life," according to Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
Red Comet is an online education company that is fully accredited and approved in several states in the US. Red Comet offers a variety of solutions for virtual/remote learning, blended learning, alternate learning and addressing learning loss. For more information on Red Comet, visit Red Comet (http://www.redcomet.org)
