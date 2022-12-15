vFairs went through a rigorous audit process before becoming one of the few platforms in the events industry with the ISO 27001 Information Security certification.
CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, the award-winning events platform, announced today that they are now ISO 27001 certified. The certification is a part of the ISO 27000 family of standards pertaining to Information Security. vFairs is now one of the few organizations in the events industry to have an ISO certified Information Security Management System.
ISO is an independent international organization that is responsible for setting the global standards for various certifications. vFairs went through a tedious and thorough audit process with DAS Certification, UK an ISO certification body before receiving the certification.
The certification means that vFairs ensures that:
- Customer data is thoroughly protected.
- Risks and vulnerabilities in the system are assessed, minimized, and eliminated.
- Highest information security standards are followed and maintained.
- All employees follow security protocols and prioritize information security.
- IT, HR, and all information processes are operating with excellence.
"The vFairs team has worked hard to develop sophisticated IT, training, and risk assessment structures," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs, "I am proud of this huge achievement which shows our commitment to excellence."
vFairs partners with thousands of businesses around the world and the certification proves their dedication to protecting their customers' data.
