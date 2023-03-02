Cinq Music Group, one of the largest independent record labels and distributors, returns to Austin with RUMBA, the official showcase celebrating the growing power and influence of Mexican music, where Cinq is the category leader. Cinq has partnered with its sister company and leading US Latino digital publisher, mitú, to amplify the creativity and influence of its artists and showcase.
AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cinq Music Group, one of the largest independent record labels and distributors, returns to Austin with RUMBA, the official showcase celebrating the growing power and influence of Mexican music, where Cinq is the category leader. Cinq has partnered with its sister company and leading US Latino digital publisher, mitú, to amplify the creativity and influence of its artists and showcase.
The event will showcase a new wave of Mexican music with artists from genre-topping Rancho Humilde, including Ivonne Galaz, Porte Diferente ,Janinie and Tania Dominguez. Los Aptos will be performing by way of up-and-coming VPS, and finally, rounding out the lineup is the young promise of Latin R&B future star, Poe Leos.
"Cinq Music has long been the industry leader in Mexican music - and on this night, we're highlighting that fact, along with our unique approach to developing and releasing artists," said Barry Daffurn, CEO and Co-Founder of Cinq Music. "We have all the power and support of a traditional label for our artists, but with a high-touch, creator-forward approach that empowers and innovates. We're happy to highlight just a few artists who call Cinq home for those reasons."
mitú will partner with Cinq, amplifying the incredible sights and sounds of the night across mitú's industry-leading digital platforms. mitú is the leading social brand for U.S. Latinos. Together, Cinq Music and mitú, both subsidiaries of global conglomerate GoDigital Media Group, will highlight the best of the best in Mexican music in the go-to Latino-music-led event of SXSW.
"mitú has always been dedicated to amplifying Latino stories and talent, so we're thrilled to partner with Cinq Music for our first official showcase featuring an incredible lineup of Mexican music," said Vanessa Vigil, Chief Brand Officer for NGLmitú. "Nothing embodies the 200% Latino experience like this showcase, which will celebrate our culture and music. Whether in Austin, or via our content coverage - we want everyone to join the party and support the talented musicians we'll be featuring."
The artists featured all hail from the groundbreaking partnership between Rancho Humilde and Cinq Music. The partnership, first established in 2017, includes Fuerza Regida, Legado 7, El De La Guitarra and Natanael Cano. Together, Cinq Music and Rancho Humilde, have supported and fostered incredible growth in the Mexican music sector, driven by a belief in a vision for a world where the style stands along Pop, Rock, R&B, and others in respect and visibility within the industry.
"We've already proven the powerful strength that comes from working together. Cinq is the perfect partner to continue with this unstoppable movement that is Mexican music. We're very excited about what 2023 will bring for us as a team," Rancho Humilde CEO Jimmy Humilde shared.
