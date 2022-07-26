Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, has launched a specific set of EV chargers and apps for hotel properties, making it easier than ever for those in the hospitality industry to grow their business. The announcement was made by CEO Jennifer Chang.
HOUSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, has launched a specific set of EV chargers and apps for hotel properties, making it easier than ever for those in the hospitality industry to grow their business. The announcement was made by CEO Jennifer Chang.
"For hotels and resorts looking for a competitive edge, EV charging stations run by Noodoe hardware and hospitality apps are an essential amenity," says Chang. "Every destination needs to install charging stations because customers demand it. Noodoe has a complete line of charging stations and guest-centric apps that make your property stand out."
Noodoe's robust Apps Library accessed via Noodoe EV OS feature a rich set of options for hotel owners to entice guests. Noodoe station owners are allowed special charging access codes, discount codes and voucher codes to reward loyal customers and special employees. Noodoe EV OS oversees charging station activities with minimal management but maximum revenue potential. All Noodoe chargers are easy to install and run on Noodoe EV OS, meaning any model and capacity of charger supports all applications.
Around the world, many nations are on the fast track to EV adoption. As noted on a recent CNBC newscast, European lawmakers just voted to ban the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans in the EU from 2035. Many countries are expected to follow Europe's lead.
About Noodoe Inc.
To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators.
Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating system today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network.
What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that empowers "extreme automation," which enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything – 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that the network operators can practically generate revenue automatically and continuously.
Noodoe provides products and services that are used in 110 countries worldwide.
