On February 1st, AccountingWare released the inaugural report titled the 2023 Report on the Future of Dynamics GP. The report provides unique insight into finance and accounting professionals currently using Dynamics GP. The 9-question survey was sent to individuals who are current users of Dynamics GP. The survey remained open from November 10, 2022, to December 10, 2022.
Purpose of the Report
The purpose of the survey was to discover how companies that use Dynamics GP are thinking about the following:
- The decision on whether to stay or move away from Dynamics GP
- Current decision-making timeline
- The primary factors in their decision making
- The complexity of current GP installations
- Confidence in the Dynamics BC product
To see the complete analysis, download the free report: https://accountingware.com/2023-future-of-gp-report
About the Report
The 15-page report provided by AccountingWare is divided into seven key sections:
- Demographics
- Future Plans
- Mitigation Timeline
- Migration Complexity
- Top Factors
- Maturity
- Cloud Preferences
The majority of survey respondents held manager-level positions or above. Survey respondents were not only decision-makers but were very experienced with Microsoft Dynamics GP, with an average of 14 years of experience.
How to Access the Report
Access the 2023 Report on the Future of Dynamics GP by visiting https://accountingware.com/2023-future-of-gp-report and download the report.
About AccountingWare
Founded in 1977, AccountingWare is a software development firm serving the accounting community. AccountingWare solutions offer unprecedented versatility and insight into accounting data for better control over financial health. Solutions include ActivityHD, a flexible ERP software for the sophisticated accounting department to manage the enterprise; and ActivReporter, a reporting and data analysis solution for the Microsoft Dynamics GP community. Learn more about our solutions at https://accountingware.com.
Media Contact
Brian Whipple, AccountingWare, 800-354-7152, bwhipple@accountingware.com
