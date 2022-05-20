Swagit Offers Advanced Technology for Live Streaming and On-Demand Video, Igniting Next Stage of Rock Solid's Growth
AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rock Solid Technologies, a leading SaaS company providing constituent engagement solutions that connect local government and their communities, today announced the acquisition of Swagit, a leading provider of streaming media solutions that cater to cities, counties, states, and school districts.
Adding Swagit to Rock Solid's govtech-focused product portfolio increases the company's customer base to almost 800 government agencies and educational institutions across the US and Latin America.
Besides offering a highly flexible, feature-rich, and fully integrated meeting management streaming solution, Swagit also provides a tech-enabled hands-free broadcast solution that requires no client staff involvement for the operation of cameras or the distribution of content to residents.
Swagit's advanced transparency features such as automated indexing, spoken word search technologies, closed captioning with clickable transcripts, and remote broadcast capabilities make it especially attractive to public sector organizations that often have limited technical resources or know-how.
The best-of-breed combination of Swagit and OneMeeting (formerly PrimeGov) gives Rock Solid a significant competitive edge over other providers in the space by providing the most complete end-to-end meeting management and transparency solution for the public sector.
"Local governments are facing an increasing demand from the public for more transparency and collaboration," said Tom Spenger, CEO of Rock Solid. "We're excited to provide them with a fully integrated and secure platform that helps them give their constituents access to information from anywhere in real-time and on-demand."
Swagit co-founder and President Bryan Halley will join Rock Solid's executive team, exemplifying the company's mission to continue differentiating itself with a management team that has deep domain expertise and industry credibility.
"We're excited to be joining Rock Solid today," said Bryan Halley, co-founder and President of Swagit. "Uniting Rock Solid's agenda management solution, OneMeeting, with our live streaming and on-demand recording technology for the public sector, paves the way for further innovation that has limitless potential for elevating how local governments share and receive information with their constituents."
Last year, Rock Solid acquired PrimeGov (now OneMeeting), the market leader in public sector meeting management. The new acquisition comes at a time of accelerated growth for the company, backed by its majority investor Strattam Capital and with financing from Tree Line Capital Partners and Popular Mezzanine Fund, as it continues to build out the best suite of SaaS constituent relationship solutions for driving digital transformation at state and local government.
ABOUT ROCK SOLID TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Founded in 1994, with offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Austin, TX, Rock Solid is a SaaS service provider that helps local governments and their citizens work as one. As a trusted government partner for 25+ years, Rock Solid uses technology to create products that streamline internal local government processes and help municipalities better engage their citizens. From legislative management to public records requests and citizen relationship management, Rock Solid's OnePlatform helps local governments operate more efficiently and improve civic engagement.
ABOUT SWAGIT
Dallas-based Swagit Productions, LLC. is the industry-leading provider of streaming solutions and tech-enabled AV production services for local government entities nationwide. Its turnkey solutions combine a cloud platform for live streaming to the web and across social platforms, public access to on-demand media through hands-free video streaming®, and unique managed services for remote video production. Swagit's progressive online, mobile and social platform solutions include the sole-source EASE™ hands-free webcasting® system for public meeting indexing, agenda integration, on-demand playback, closed captioning, and innovative Sound Search™.
Media Contact
Carol Mendelsohn, Rock Solid Technologies, 1 3104134943, cmendelsohn@rocksolid.com
SOURCE Rock Solid Technologies