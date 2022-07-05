Recent release "Hurricane in a Teacup: The Relentless Myth of Man-Made Climate Change" from Page Publishing author James M. Wright is a strident argument against the radical environmental narrative inspired by the progressive activism of radical "climate fanatics" such as Bernie Sanders, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and many others.
LEWISVILLE, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James M. Wright is a conservative author and blogger who has always had an interest in politics. He blogs about politics at the Always Wright Blog (http://www.alwayswrightblog.com) and has completed his new book "Hurricane in a Teacup: The Relentless Myth of Man-Made Climate Change": an impassioned denunciation of one of the main tenets of progressive policy agendas.
"The world is ending because of climate change!' Every day we are bombarded with apocalyptic warnings telling us that if we do not change our ways and dismantle our economies, we will destroy the planet. But what if it is all a cynical hoax perpetrated by power-hungry activists and politicians for their own purposes? In this book, James Wright asks that question, joining a multitude of skeptics who challenge the increasingly hysterical claims of 'climate fanatics' and the science that supposedly underpins them."
Published by Page Publishing, James M. Wright's engrossing book is a conservative argument against the so-called "scientific consensus" regarding anthropogenic climate change.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Hurricane in a Teacup: The Relentless Myth of Man-Made Climate Change" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
