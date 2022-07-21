CyberSecurity Innovator: The Fault Tolerant Unhackable Hardware Company, CyberQ LLC US, announces upcoming Virtual Cyberconference on Eliminating 10s of billions of dollars each year in excess CyberSecurity Software and Services Expenditures for Corporate America and the Government
Preventing wasteful investments in dysfunctional add in cybersecurity, along with providing huge EcoSafe©™ Power and Heat Savings per system and vastly efficient Memory and processor cycle time savings resulting in significantly improved performance, through its patented "Hack Proof™ Systems and Network Hardware Technology": Cyber Q has proposed standard CyberSecurity hardware micrologic architectures designed to block hackers and other malicious attackers autonomously at the roots of hardware function, sustainably.
CyberQ believes 100% hack proofing can all be achieved without special cybersecurity software, or any of today's associated, weak and burdensome overheads in PCs, Servers, IoT, tablets, cellphones, mainframes, supercomputers, embedded systems, smart peripheral devices and Networks, just by building in Hack Proof™ hardware circuitry.
All without most of the costly, power wasting, space wasting, heat producing, labor wasting and largely ineffective Cybersecurity Software provisioning previously mandated and in use today.
A company spokesperson added: "We'll build our superior Hack Proofing™ and optional VFTA™ fault tolerance into the circuitry and foundation of The systems' hardware design itself, in heuristic, adaptive, tailorable micrologic, achieving much tinier power use and demand by the embedded cybersecurity and much lower heat generation and cooling overheads than accrued by cyber security oldware: CyberSecurity software used today. Eliminating Memory usage for antiviral and anti hacking software- the savings alone will increase capacity and performance dramatically."
"We'll be able to build systems with 100% greater cybersecurity that for their cyber security mechanisms produce less heat and have lower power demands and vastly improved overall efficiency, better memory real estate management and storage utilization, drastically improved "Hack Proof™" cybersecurity and, consequently, much better performance. "
"The solution: to provide computers with hardware hack proofing with innately more reliable protection against hackers, intruders, worms, exploits, ransomware, trojan ware and other malicious software and hacking methods... all without additional cybersecurity applications."
The ingenious company has already completed patenting two pre production "Hack Proof™" micrologic designs and will continue its research as it finds means to build and supply the industry with more and more such win-win Hack Proofed CyberSecure hardware designs, truly miraculous systems to be distributed globally once the Hack Proof™ systems' production phase commences."
Some ask: " Can it be done? Cyber Q responds 'when do you need it by?' "
The company's interim Chief Scientist, stated: "You'd be surprised to discover which Microchip Manufacturers rejected our proposals to Hack Proof their microprocessor designs with our patented Hack Proof™ micrologic. One major player's scout even said if our hack proofing were built, he'd lose his job."
"We believe that is absolute proof the major PC makers are intent upon building weakly protected, mediocre, insecure Microchips, Computers, Phones and Operating Systems- as leaky as sieves, thus raking Corporate America through the financial coals forcing them to buy overcomplicated, supplemental add in CyberSecurity and Antiviral Software and related Services, at expensive acquisition and human monitoring costs, money that would be better spent elsewhere, rather than on unreliable efforts involving privacy intruding software driven attempts at fixing their decidedly poor, naked systems' cyber protection measures. . .
It's a classic case where the unprotected hardware systems are the Firebug and the Firemen are expensive software and services, today, and which systems should have been designed to physically reject all hacking approaches in their fundamental hardware circuitry just to begin with, a serious gap we intend to fill," He added.
"Huge successful companies' software and cybersecurity divisions, like Microsoft®, IBM® and others make at least $10 billion a year or more in providing, in our opinion, costly, in many ways, supplemental Cybersecurity add ins and services just to fix the weaknesses and fill the security gaps in computer products' raw hardware and software. While collecting huge fees, that's admirable: we believe It's a tragic part of a vicious and mercenary cycle of cybersecurity gaps and insufficiencies in today's products, that we at Cyber Q intend to close down and transform in our systems into Zero Delay, Zero Failure™ Hack Proofing RIGHT OUT OF THE BOX, while covering all cybersecurity and optional fault tolerant bases."
"We have employed some of the brightest minds in our industry to achieve this goal."
"Our Hack Proof™ Cyber Secure hardware design solution is vastly superior to a costly Rube Goldberg solution of many layers of software, firewalls, detection grids and capture tech all simultaneously trying to compensate for bad hardware security designs WHILE CONSUMING HUGE AMOUNTS OF RESOURCES AND MONEYS. We aim to curb that practice and produce CyberSafe™ Systems from the start."
