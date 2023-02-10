Limestone Networks names new CEO, aims to expand data centers globally in 2023
DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Limestone Networks, Inc., a leading Bare Metal and Cloud Hosting provider, announced a change in leadership today. Limestone's Board of Directors appointed Preston Gosdin as the company's new President and CEO. Steve Evans has departed from his role as President and CEO but will continue to serve on the Board. Mr. Gosdin will remain COO until a permanent successor is announced.
On behalf of the Board, Shane Turner remarked, "We want to thank Steve for his exemplary leadership. Steve has created a solid foundation that Limestone Networks will be able to build upon for decades to come!"
Mr. Gosdin has served as Limestone's Vice President since October 2015 and as COO since 2018. "I cannot express how honored I am to be named as Limestone Networks' President and CEO, and I must give credit where credit is due. Over my tenure, Steve has played a crucial role in not just the success we have had here at LSN in the past nine years, but as a personal mentor." Mr. Gosdin added, "I am quite excited for the opportunity to lead this incredible group of talented colleagues. As CEO, I will continue building upon the solid foundation that was created before me. We have aggressive growth plans for 2023 by launching multiple Data Centers in the EMEA, APAC, and additional domestic regions to continue supporting our growing customer base."
LSN is a leading Bare Metal and Cloud Hosting provider offering an unmatched level of service that continues to fuel its rapid growth across the globe.
