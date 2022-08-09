An improved employee learning experience will strengthen the company's strategic expansion plans.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox has been selected by Altitude Trampoline Park, the premier indoor trampoline park destination, bringing active family fun through its JumpLife(SM) mantra to the global communities it serves.
Altitude sought to replace their existing learning management system (LMS) with a solution that offered learners and park operators a richer learning experience and met their deep social engagement requirements.
"We wanted a mobile-first learning solution that would deliver value to our franchisees, helping them boost guest satisfaction, increase safety awareness, and drive revenue," said Gina Elliott, Director of Training for Altitude Trampoline Park. "In Schoox, we have a strong LMS partner with the ability to support our rapidly changing needs and plans for expansion."
Building on eight newly opened parks in 2021, Altitude Trampoline Park plans to open in over ten new markets in 2022, closing in on one hundred parks system wide.
"Schoox is well-positioned to meet the requirements of fast-growing organizations like Altitude," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "We're committed to positively impacting their business and look forward to a long and successful working relationship with them."
About Altitude Trampoline Park
Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure park offering cutting edge trampolines, games, programs, and celebrations for all ages. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand's successful $10 Endless Jumps pass is where members get the max. Guests can Jump Happy! with unlimited use of trampolines, soft play, basketball, dodgeball, , interactive games and more providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2022. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for numerous organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
